The Paxlovid pill against Covid-19 arrives in Spain

The Government has signed this Friday a contract for the acquisition and distribution of 344,000 complete treatments of the drug Paxlovid against Covid-19, a drug indicated for adult patients who do not require extra oxygen supply and who have a higher risk of progressing to a disease serious.

The agreement has been signed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and the CEO of Pfizer Spain, Sergio Rodríguez. According to the minister, next Monday the first 11,900 treatments will be distributed and in the following days the figure of 50,000 will be reached.

The drug is administered orally and under medical prescription

“This signing will allow us to have one more tool in the fight against Covid-19. This new drug is added to vaccines and other medications to prevent positive patients with certain conditions from progressing to a serious stage of the disease”, explained Darias.

The drug, which will be supplied under medical prescription, is administered orally, a circumstance that allows for outpatient treatment of mild patients with risk factors for progressing to a serious condition. It has shown an efficacy of 89% in reducing the relative risk of hospitalization or death, a similar or superior capacity to that of drugs administered intravenously and superior to that shown by the other oral alternative, Molnupiravir.

It has been shown to be 89% effective in reducing the relative risk of hospitalization or death

Paxlovid should be administered as soon as possible after the diagnosis of Covid-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms. “For this reason, it is very important that the process from diagnosis to administration be organized and agile.” The prescription will be borne by the first medical professional who makes the diagnosis, as agreed by the Permanent Pharmacy Commission.

The drug is an antiviral designed to stop the replication of the virus and is made up of two drugs: ritonavir, used for years against the AIDS virus, and nirmatrelvir, recently developed.

Boxes of Paxlovid in a South Korean pharmacy Yonhap / EFE

Although it had previously authorized emergency use in the EU amid the multiplication of infections caused by the omicron variant, the European Medicines Agency gave Paxlovid the green light on January 27. Countries like France or Italy received the first orders in February.

In Spain, on February 8, the Council of Ministers agreed to grant an extraordinary credit of 253.4 million euros to the Ministry of Health for the acquisition of medical supplies against covid, including Paxlovid.

