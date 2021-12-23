the payment error that condemns you – Libero Quotidiano





Two days to Christmas and ours Bank account is in the sights of the tax authorities. Yes, pay attention to the movements of cash, which are increasingly subject to strict controls by the Revenue Agency which, by verifying every single transaction, hunts for tax evaders.

And during the holidays, the sweaters of the tax authorities they thicken further, precisely because in this moment we often “exceed” with the sums of money as a gift. In short, even if you are in good faith, be careful to move money. In truth, it is enough to take some small precautions.





Usually it is not withdrawals from current accounts or postal books that end up under the magnifying glass, since you are in a position to take any amount, but also the payments of cash to one’s own institution or on other non-personal accounts (think of the habits of grandparents and perhaps older relatives). If the money is not reported in the tax return, the accusation of tax fraud could be triggered.

In short, you have to prove where the money comes from even in the event of a donation or compensation for damages: a charge to be borne by the taxpayer, who must communicate the details of his position in writing to the tax authorities. Exactly what must be done even in the event of winning a cash prize, where taxation occurs already upstream: the winner is in any case obliged to prove the way in which he got hold of the nest egg in order to avoid the hassle of the tax authorities.



