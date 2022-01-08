the payment schedule is not the same for everyone

With the arrival of this 2022, the payment of the RAI fee returns on time.

A tax unwelcome by Italians and yet a mandatory tax for everyone. The proposal to remove the RAI fee from the bill to get him back an autonomous tax of € 90 had been much discussed, but this did not happen. It will only be in 2023 that the RAI fee will once again become a tax unrelated to the bill. Another proposal that failed was to extend the payment of the RAI fee to smartphones and tablets as well. This proposal had angered many and Parliament did not take it into account despite coming from the upper floors of Rai. In this 2022 of sting, an extension of the Canon would really have been the pinnacle. But let’s see how we should pay this RAI license fee in 2022. First of all, we must point out that we always have time to avoid payment, in fact, until January 31st it is possible to ask to be exempted. from the payment of the fee by declaring that they do not have televisions in the house. Obviously it is important to tell the truth because you risk hefty penalties.

A differentiated calendar

By June 30th there is the second deadline for requesting exemption from payment for the second semester only. Coming to the payment calendar for the Italian television license fee, we must note how it is different for each citizen. In this year we will continue to pay the fee in the bill and consequently we will be asked € 9 per month from January to October to reach a total of € 90. This, however, if our bill arrives monthly. If it arrives every two months we will be asked for € 18 every two months and so on.

Therefore, as long as the RAI fee remains in the bill, the payment is staggered according to the type of electricity we have.

But from next year it will be autonomous again and will be paid in a single solution.