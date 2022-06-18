“The PCC does not want the cries of freedom to be repeated at your concert”

Cuban activist and scientist Oscar Casanella sent a message to Paul Milanes in which he assures that the Communist Party is afraid that at the singer-songwriter’s next concert the public will start shouting “freedom”, as happened recently in a presentation of Carlos Varela in the Sports City.

Casanella joined the criticism of Pablito’s followers, who will not be able to attend the recital he will offer at the National Theater, since most of the tickets were “reserved” for government officials and state entities.

“What the dictatorship is doing against your concert in Havana is a lack of respect and mistreatment towards you and towards your public. Filling the seats of a theater with a false public made up of PCC militants, soldiers in civilian clothes and political police officers is an old method of the Castro regime to prevent mass public demonstrations and believe me, the Cuban public is eager to demonstrate against the abusers in power,” said the activist.

Photo: Facebook Capture / Oscar Casanella

Oscar, whose eldest son is named Pablo largely because of his admiration for the troubadour, noted on his Facebook wall that the conditions in Cuba for his concerts are much worse than in other countries.

“The PCC does not want the cries of FREEDOM that were heard during Carlos Varela’s concert to be repeated at your concert,” he assured.

Casanella recalled years ago when she attended a Pablito presentation in Switzerland, where the Cubans in the audience cried when they heard your song “Exodus.”

“I would like you to cancel the concert under these conditions, but even if you decide to do the concert, I will understand you. Maybe it is good that you sing your song ‘Exodus’ in the face of all those accomplices of censorship and repression, to remind them that Because of them, their friends and even relatives will leave them alone and leave Cuba,” he said.

“I hope your true audience can enjoy a concert of yours soon in a Cuba without political police. Thank you for your music and courage,” he added.

A wave of criticism flooded social networks since it became known that the Most of the tickets to the Pablo Milanés concert went to state entities such as the UJC and the Ministry of Culture. The Avellaneda room of the National Theater, which has more than two thousand seats, only sold 300 tickets to the population.

After several people requested the suspension of the concert, the filmmaker Carlos Díaz Lechuga sent a message to the musician in which he reiterated his support, whatever his decision, whether to give the concert or cancel it.

“If you sing chapó… if you don’t sing chapó. This rabble that they have formed will not stain your soul that is clean. How’s it going. The ones who can’t sing are them. Who have been singing ugly for 60 years, everywhere and out of tune. The people love you,” said the young filmmaker.

the tv announcer Yunior Morales suggested that Pablito hold an open-air concert, for the town to go, “without any manipulation. If not, the fairest thing would be to cancel it,” he said.