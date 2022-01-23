The Peace Tent recalls the Holocaust with life stories

With the contribution of the network of local associations, the Municipality of Nave organizes the Tent of Peace from 25 to 30 January, spaces for promotion, meeting and discussion for the dissemination of the culture of peace in the week where the Day of Remembrance is celebrated. Four appointments in calendars. The first is set for Tuesday at 20.30 at the San Costanzo theater, where Emanuele Turelli, curator of the evening, through readings, videos and music performed live will present three distinct but complementary moments, centered on the theme of beauty as a vehicle to defeat the bad. To tell the “beauty of a gesture” Turelli will present his novel “Amici per la pelle” published by Rizzoli. The Sebino storyteller will then reveal the «Beauty of a choice» by telling the story of Tadeusz Pankiewicz, known as «the pharmacist of the Krakow ghetto» and author of the book of the same name. He was the only “Aryan” who was allowed to run his business within the Krakow ghetto. He chose to help as many Jews as possible to save their lives, his pharmacy became a place of conspiracy and clandestinity. The last theme of the evening will be «The beauty of art that defeats evil». In this case the track will be the story of Edith Eva Eger, a sixteen year old Magyar dancer from Kassa deported to Birkenau together with her family. Edith, a wren of beauty and delicacy, was saved thanks to her passion and love for dance. The story also inspired a short film shot under the aegis of Emanuele Turelli also in the disused theater of Salò. It is one of the most touching and until a few years ago unknown pages of the Holocaust. The music of the evening will be performed by Daniele Gozzetti and Davide Bonetti. Access to the evening is allowed with a reinforced Green Pass and FFP2 mask; to book: 0302537486 or biblionave comune.nave.bs.it. The initiatives proposed by the Peace Tent continue the following day, from 5 to 7.30 pm, with meetings of the aggregation centers (Cag) of Nave, Cortine and Muratello. While on Friday evening, in all the oratories of the country, there are meetings of testimony and games proposed to adolescents by Caritas. The week will end with Sunday mass at 9.30 in the parish church. •. M.Ben.