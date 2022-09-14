the pearls and what fans can expect from the event

Netflix presented the advance trailer for Tudumthe official virtual event for fans that the platform prepares every year to announce many of the novelties that it plans to release soon.

from the service of streaming They did not confirm if it is content that may become available in the coming months or if they are all productions that will be released exclusively in 2023.

The Tudum –onomatopoeia of the characteristic sound of the platform– will be next Saturday September 24th. And to go beating it, Netflix released a video with some of the 200 figures that will participate in the conventionwhere more than 120 titles will be revealed between series, movies, specials and games.



Millie Bobby Brown is the first to appear in the Tudum trailer, dressed as Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Henry Cavill, Penn Badgley, Pedro Alonso and the rest of the stars stranger things are some of those who appear in the trailer.

And the parade of faces continues: Kerry Washington, Lily Collins, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, James Mardsen, Charlize Theron and the actors of The Squid Gamewhich comes from winning several awards in the last Emmy. All of them invite fans to join the meeting.

In addition to announcements, Netflix reported that it will be a day of exclusive news, never-before-seen images and trailers, as well as interviews with the most important stars and creators of the company founded by Reed Hastings.

When and where to see the Tudum?

Last year, the global and free appointment of the streaming service got more than 25 million views in 184 countries of all the world. In this 2022, the Tudum will reach four continents and will be divided into five meetings broadcast in less than 24 hours.

At 11 p.m. on Friday, September 23 -Argentine time- starts with a special edition for South Korea. At 2.30pm on Saturday 24th, fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s coming up in India.

At 2:00 p.m. on the same Saturday, Tudum It begins as a program divided into two: the first will show the highlights that are released in the United States and in Europe. The second, which starts at 15.30, will be devoted to the most important premieres for Latin America and some surprises from other countries.



Everything to be featured on Netflix’s Tudum.

The event will have a last broadcast at 1 in the morning -already on Sunday, September 25, always on our country’s schedule-, with a special version for Japan.

In all cases, the event will be available on Netflix’s YouTube channelswith the possibility of viewing it in 29 languages.

The Squid Game 2, Stranger Things 5 ​​and other titles

In addition to the premiere of the trailer, Netflix released some of the most relevant titles that will have a first look at the Tudum. Among them, The Squid Game (second season), The end of stranger thingswhich says goodbye with its fifth season, The Crown (also fifth season) and Bridgerton (third season).

At the event for Latin America, there will be previews of long-awaited Argentine productions such as The love after Lovea biographical series based on the life of Fito Páezwith Iván Hochman and Gaspar Offenhenden in the role of the musician from Rosario, who acts as executive producer.



The cover of Fito’s glorious album, a title that will be a series.

Added to that fiction the second season of The kingdom -the acclaimed series by Marcelo Piñeyro and a top-notch cast- and matrimillasa romantic comedy starring Luisana Lopilato and Juan Minujinfilm directed by Sebastian De Caro.

Other outstanding Latin American titles will also be discussed, such as Burning Patiencean original Chilean film by Juan de Dios and Pablo Larraín, an adaptation of the acclaimed writer’s work Antonio Skarmeta.

new seasons

Many strong productions on the platform will present their new seasons: Emily in Paris (third season), Lupine (third season), The Witcher (third season), Elite (sixth season) and shadow and bone (second season), among others.

As for movies, there will be announcements of major releases such as Heart of Stonea spy thriller with Gadot and Dornan; slumberland, adventure comedy with Momoa; and previews of the sequels of enola holmsstarring Millie Bobby Brown, and Glass Onionsthe second part of Between knives and secretswith Daniel Craig.

1899German science fiction and time travel series from the creators of Dark, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Oceanthe fifth season of the Japanese anime series, also appear on the long list released by the red N platform.