The peculiar discussion between Johnny Depp’s psychologist and Amber Heard’s lawyer about some “muffins” – Prensa Libre

The little discussion took place during a hearing in the trial against Heard for defamation.

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp to evaluate his ex-wife Amber Heard had a run-in with Heard’s lawyer about some muffins.

The process began in March 2019 after Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, who had previously accused him of domestic violence.

Dr. Shannon Curry took the stand and said that she had tested Heard twice, and that the tests confirmed a borderline personality disorder.

However, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said the psychologist had broken the confidentiality of the case, because her husband bought them muffins in a pastry shop the day they met with the defendant.

Dr. Curry had mentioned that in one of the sessions with Heard her husband brought them the cupcakes and they enjoyed them with their patient, something that, in the lawyer’s opinion, violates the high confidentiality regulations of the case.

Curry clarified that he usually always brings muffins to his work and that day he could not go to the bakery for them. and then it was her husband who brought them.

“He brought the muffins home, I took them to the office, Heard and I enjoy muffins together.” he explained.

“He knew you had a high-profile client and that it was being prepared for a long time”, the lawyer demanded.

“I’m not going to continue talking about muffins”, then the psychologist said.

Meanwhile, the trial continues. Depp seeks compensation for damages for “not less than US$50 million”.