Entertainment

The peculiar discussion between Johnny Depp’s psychologist and Amber Heard’s lawyer about some “muffins” – Prensa Libre

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp to evaluate his ex-wife Amber Heard had a run-in with Heard’s lawyer about some muffins.

The little discussion took place during a hearing in the trial against Heard for defamation.

The process began in March 2019 after Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife, who had previously accused him of domestic violence.

Dr. Shannon Curry took the stand and said that she had tested Heard twice, and that the tests confirmed a borderline personality disorder.

However, Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said the psychologist had broken the confidentiality of the case, because her husband bought them muffins in a pastry shop the day they met with the defendant.

Dr. Curry had mentioned that in one of the sessions with Heard her husband brought them the cupcakes and they enjoyed them with their patient, something that, in the lawyer’s opinion, violates the high confidentiality regulations of the case.

Curry clarified that he usually always brings muffins to his work and that day he could not go to the bakery for them. and then it was her husband who brought them.

“He brought the muffins home, I took them to the office, Heard and I enjoy muffins together.” he explained.

“He knew you had a high-profile client and that it was being prepared for a long time”, the lawyer demanded.

“I’m not going to continue talking about muffins”, then the psychologist said.

Also read: Johnny Depp: The millionaire figure that the actor lost with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise (what influenced Amber Heard in Disney’s decision)

Meanwhile, the trial continues. Depp seeks compensation for damages for “not less than US$50 million”.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

What is the most popular movie on HBO Peru today

1 min ago

Amel Bent can’t wait to find her audience… Demi Lovato uses female pronouns…

2 mins ago

the French firm in which Rihanna and Beyoncé invest

13 mins ago

Fortnite Icon Series Welcomes Maria “Chica” Lopez With Cosmetic Set And New Tournament

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button