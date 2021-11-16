The peculiar “friendship” between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting since Biden was elected on Monday evening. The meeting was held by videoconference (Xi Jinping has not left China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic) and it was all in all rather cold.

The two leaders talked about various issues that divide China and the United States, including economic competition, the Taiwan issue and human rights, without taking particular steps on any of these.

One of the aspects of the meeting that attracted the attention of many observers, however, was the way in which Xi Jinping introduced the conversation:

“While it’s not as pleasant as a face-to-face meeting, I’m very glad to see my old friend.”

The term “old friend” (老朋友, lao pengyou) is rather affectionate in China, and is used among people who have long common backgrounds. Xi and Biden have known each other since 2011, when both were still vice-presidents of their respective countries, and they met several times, but to say that they are “old friends” is a bit excessive, for two reasons: first of all because they are the leaders of two countries in great and conflicting competition; secondly, because the question of the alleged friendship between Biden and Xi had already emerged in June, when Biden had denied that the two were old friends: «Let’s face it as it is. We know each other well, but we are not old friends. It’s just business. ‘

Even immediately before the meeting between the two leaders, Jen Psaki, the spokesperson for the White House, reiterated that Biden “continues not to consider [Xi] like an old friend. “

The fact that, despite everything, Xi still wanted to call Biden an “old friend” is rather peculiar. It could be a simple courtesy, or a way to embarrass Biden in front of the American public, which is increasingly skeptical and suspicious of the Chinese government.

Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Beijing Renmin University, told a Reuters that «when we Chinese call someone an” old friend “, it means that we have known them for a long time. But it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s still a friend. ‘