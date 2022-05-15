The peculiar story of Eduin Caz’s most personalized car

Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme, buys exclusive vehicles for his garage, being one of the most personalized of all that you should know in this revealing note. Keep reading…

Eduin Cazvocalist of Firm Groupreaches greater and greater fame in his songs that exalt regional Mexican music, as well as his purpose of bringing a repertoire full of hits and excellent rhythm for all his audience.

The singer, in addition to shining for his talent, also gives a lot to talk about for the luxury cars he gives to those who have supported him throughout his artistic career, as well as his partner Daisy Anahy with whom he has two children.

However, thanks to the success of his presentations and musical releases, he takes the opportunity to buy his favorite vehicles, such as the exclusive BMW M4, which he ordered to be customized by making a full wrap with a detail that distinguishes it from the rest he has in his garage.

The model BMW M4 it is one of the most outstanding on the track with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, 375 kW (510 hp) and 650 Nm. It travels 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, extremely avant-garde and with a design full of comfort and spaciousness.

It features the highest level of dynamism, 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and two essential turbochargers, adding up to a superb sporty driving experience.

Highlighting the above details, the vehicle the star purchased is valued at approximately $100,000, revealing that he has his daughter Geraldine’s name on one of the doors of the BMW, making it the most personalized in his collection.

+ We show you the photographs of the luxurious BMW M4 model by Eduin Caz:

Eduin Caz in his most personalized car