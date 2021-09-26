The Pelican report, the award-winning firm Grisham & Pacula focuses on the strange couple Denzel-Julia – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE PELICAN REPORT

Iris 9 pm

with Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington and Sam Shepard. USA production 1993. Duration: 2 hours and 20

THE PLOT. A conspiracy hatched at the top of the Pentagon decides the death of two Supreme Court judges. But a beautiful student, lover of one of the killed, manages to identify the principals. This is enough to automatically put her in the sights of the conspirators. Fortunately, there are still a few clean, uninvolved agents in the FBI. One of them saves the girl. And he makes sure to send her where no hitman can find her.

WHY SEE IT. Because it’s an intricate but compelling story baked by the prized firm John Grisham (a subscriber to the bestseller in book and film). Screened by another specialist in compelling intrigue, Alan Pakula from “Presumed Innocent” and “A Call for Inspector Klute”. Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington are two endearing protagonists. Although not a couple. No love story. In 1993 it was still not easy to send a very black like Denzel and a very white like Julia to the altar.