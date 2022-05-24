The ‘peliteñida’ from ‘I am Betty, the ugly’ marries at 51

Lorna Cepeda, who is remembered for her role as Patricia Fernández in the telenovela I am Betty the Ugly oneannounced on her Instagram account the engagement with her boyfriend.

The “peliteñida” will marry at 51 years of age, although a few years ago she had said she would not. “In 2004 I was asked: Lorna, would you marry again??? my answer was: no”, published the actress on social networks.

But 18 years later, Cepeda changed his mind and said yes to his partner Juan David Morelli. “In 2022: will you marry me? Yes, yes, a thousand times yesLorna wrote in her post along with a video of her and her boyfriend.

The actress stated that it is not very common for her to make publications on her social networks related to her partner. “I am not much of expressing romantic things, whoever has followed me knows that it is so. But today I want to share my happiness, this man, a great partner, who made me change my thinking, my sense of the couple, with whom I have learned a lot, with whom I once again believe that two is more cool, to whom I love deeply, I had to live many things to get to this moment, and you know what. It has all been worth it. God bless us always And he bless us all”.

Lorna Cepeda’s message generated comments from other personalities from the national show business. “Ay ay ay. I love you”, she wrote to the actress Carla Giraldo. “Lorniiiiiii, congratulations”, was the comment of the also actress Juliana Galvis.

His colleague Pedro Palacios also wrote to him after its publication. “Congratulations lornisssss, blessings all”, were some of the comments that the “peliteñida” received on her Instagram.

Juan David Morelli is a Colombian businessman and began his romantic relationship with actress Lorna Cepeda in October 2020.

This is what the ugly barracks of ‘I am Betty, the ugly’ looks like today

The soap opera I am Betty the Ugly one, written by the late librettist Fernando Gaitán -who made history not only in the country, but throughout the world with 28 adaptations around the planet and more than 180 countries that broadcast the original version-, this novel is considered by many to be the most successful of all time, after 21 years of its transmission.

It is not uncommon that after more than two decades since its last chapter was broadcast, citizens from all over the world are still looking for information related to the characters of this famous soap opera.

An example of this is a series of recent photographs that show a meeting between three of the secretaries who were part of the so-called ‘Barracks of the ugly’.

“The girls from the Barracks. Here thinking about them!” wrote on Instagram Marcela Posada, actress who gave life to Sandra, one of the ‘ugly’ women with the greatest character and whose main enemy was Patricia Fernández, the ‘peliteñida’, who in turn put the nickname to Posada’s character as ‘the giraffe’.

The actress had a nice time with two of her former partners in ‘Ecomoda’: Luces Velásquez, who played Bertha, and Estefanía Gómez, better remembered as Aura María.

“The most beautiful ugly girls of all”; “Oh my God, they called a 911 and they didn’t invite”; “Since when do they make committees? I want to be” and “You go through life, but the years do not go through you”, were some of the messages that the publication had from netizens who fondly remember this production that was so successful on Colombian television.