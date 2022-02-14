The Peloton case and the strategy of technology companies on fitness

January 2019. Tim Cook speaks to CNBC sitting on a wooden bench at Apple Park in Cupertino: “There will be a day when, looking back, we will realize that Apple’s greatest gift to people is to have contributed to their health” . A sentence passed a bit on the sly then, but that the CEO of Apple was able to repeat on other occasions: in the letter to investors at the end of the year and in various interviews in the following months. That prediction, that promise, didn’t come out of nowhere. Rather, it was the culmination of an investment strategy that Apple, along with large tech companies and venture capital funds, had already initiated in previous years in the health, wellness and sports sectors.

THE PELOTON CASE

It is therefore no coincidence that Peloton today can end up in the crosshairs of Amazon, Google or Apple, as the American media have been reporting for weeks now.

The leading training machine company exploded during the pandemic when, as gyms and health clubs closed, people started exercising at home. Many have compared it to Zoom, at least for the progression in sales numbers during confinement. But, with the reopening, the explosion in fixed costs during the preceding period has thrown the company’s accounts into turmoil, forcing the activist fund Blackwells Capital to ask for the head of CEO John Foley and the sale to a large group.

All the big tech companies would have enough cash to complete the deal, regardless of the fact that Peloton’s collapse on the Nasdaq could provide an additional favorable variable. But above all, everyone would have an interest in such an operation.

INTERESTS FROM AMAZON, APPLE AND GOOGLE

For example, Amazon could land in the fitness sector with training devices connected to the data of its home automation systems, by connecting an exercise bike or a treadmill, integrating the offer in terms of fitness. Google, in addition to having a very solid case, has already begun to move on the ‘hardware’ sector, physical objects, especially those related to health and well-being. A year ago he completed the acquisition of Fitbit, the watches that track athletic performance, for $ 2.1 billion.

Peloton could strengthen it in the wellness and fitness sector, putting Apple in check, which so far has a fair competitive advantage. Furthermore, Peloton’s software already runs with the Android operating system, developed by Mountain View. Apple, already strong on the software and hardware side, could strengthen its offer and make its strategy on offering products for wellness and health even more aggressive, realizing Cook’s prophecy.

THE IMPORTANCE OF DATA

Peloton is an excellent example to tell the future that the big technological companies have been imagining for some years now. The lowest common denominator that unites them in this strategy is data. The entire Internet economy is data driven. And those on health are among the most valuable. They are for consumers, now accustomed to real-time control of any performance: apps for fintess, for running, to calculate rest times, sleep times, sleep quality, to count the number of calories ingested and those consumed. , to meditate.

But they are also true for companies and for the states themselves, which can collect this data to offer new services, improve them, monitor the health of the people themselves, who have become consumers and producers of data at the same time.

THE VOLUME OF PRODUCT DATA

It is estimated that today about 30% of the total volume of data produced in the world is related to the world of health and well-being. And according to a report by Rbc Capital Market, the volume of data produced by the health and fitness industry is set to grow at a much faster rate than that produced by the manufacturing, entertainment or finance industries.

A growing market therefore, and incredibly close to that of the technology sector that moves above all on data, between hardware that produce them and software that processes them. The more data you acquire, the better products these companies can offer to their customers, products that generate even more refined data and offer even better services.

DATA CORNUCOPY AND THE FUTURE OF HEALTH

But tech companies are not only targeting manufacturers who have ended up in low luck for some reason. According to Cb Inshight, one of the most authoritative observers in the world of venture capital investments, only the corporate venture capital divisions of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft would have spent over 7 billion dollars in startups in the healtech sector in 2021. and fitness. If you look at all the investors in the sector (including giants such as Sequoia Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Venture), the partial rises to 40 billion dollars globally, with a record number of agreements between strartups and investors.

And most of these companies offer products or services related to data analysis and their exploitation to increase the efficiency of products and devices. The rise of the sector is closely linked, at least in the United States where healthcare has high costs, to the growing ‘consumerization’ of health and well-being: that is, the use of technologies such as apps, smartphones and wearable technology (wearable technologies) has led consumers to use these tools more and more to ‘map’ their well-being, their lifestyle, individualizing, personalizing analyzes and solutions.

A cornucopia of data that the advancement of artificial intelligence has only made easier to process, helping to chart a future of healthcare privatization that raises more than a few concerns. Not only in America now.

