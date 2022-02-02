“The penalty against Juve was a very hard moment. I would like to become like him”

In a nice interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Denzel Dumfries talked about his first year in Milan and beyond. He said good things about his teammates, about Inzaghi and about who he would like to reach.

Inter, Dumfries, interview

The approach to the new world: “For me it was really all new, from the beginning I tried to understand as quickly as possible how it is in this great club. I listen and learn. At first I was struggling, then I understood what is asked of me, I learned certain defensive readings to understand first what happens. This is the key. “

The complicated moment: “The penalty against Juve weighed heavily on me, the world fell on me. Already the next day, however, I felt the help of the club. D’Ambrosio scored against Empoli the next day and came to hug me, it was a positive shock, it had never happened to me. The goal against Roma was the turning point. Also, I can’t forget the Super Cup. “

The model to achieve: “At Inter there have been incredible players on the right, the first one that comes to mind is Maicon. I would like to get as close to him as possible. “

“What struck you? I am struck by the great professionalism of my teammates: on a rest day I went to Appiano for physiotherapy, I thought I was alone, instead there were 12/13 other players. I was amazed, it doesn’t happen in the Netherlands ”.

“And Inzaghi? What strikes me about him is his determination and the passion he puts into matches. When we play it is as if he ran with us ”.