The penalty for Ibra, the Var not listened to and the red for Theo: Maresca rejected and stopped after Roma-Milan | First page

The top referees reject Fabio Maresca: the whistle of Naples will be stopped after the contested direction of the match in Rome-Milan. A game full of controversy for the 40-year-old’s decisions, a test that tainted a weekend considered very positive at the referee level: many accusations for Maresca, starting from the first episode, the penalty granted to the Rossoneri.

THE CHOICE AND THE UNLISTENED VAR – For the designator Gianluca Rocchi, the contact between Ibrahimovic and Ibanez cannot lead to the award of a penalty kick: the line is not to whistle the so-called ‘rigorini’, but to grant them for clear and evident episodes. For the same line, the decision not to whistle the one asked by Pellegrini after the contact with Kjaer is considered correct in the Rossoneri area, the one that on balance is the only correct decisive call during Roma-Milan. Furthermore, another aggravating factor weighs on the penalty assigned to Milan according to the referees: despite having been recalled to the VAR by Mazzoleni to review a decision deemed inappropriate, Maresca insisted on carrying out his first choice and confirming the penalty in favor of Pioli’s team, a double management error in the single episode.

CHAOS TAGS – The episode of the penalty on Ibra, however, is only one of the problems encountered during the Olimpico match, another node is constituted by the management of the match and the cards, largely insufficient: 11 warnings given overall by Maresca are too many, meaning that the players did not accept the referee’s yardstick from the beginning to the end of the match. And despite this rain of cards, two other unassigned yellows are also contested at the Naples whistle.

RED TO THEO, WHAT A MISTAKE – Last mistake, but not least, the expulsion of Theo Hernandez in the 66th minute. The node is not constituted by the second yellow assigned to the Milan full-back, who will therefore be forced to miss the next derby with Inter, the error concerns what precedes the intervention of the French: in fact, there is no previous free-kick in favor of the Rossoneri, due to a foul by Felix on Krunic, from there the ball recovered from Roma and the following foul intervention by Theo on Pellegrini. From the penalty to the cards to the expulsion, for Maresca a game to forget and that will force him to stop at least in the next round of the championship, with a gradual return that will pass from Serie B.