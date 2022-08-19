the penaltygate, the future of Neymar, the transfer window … the press point of Galtier before Lille — Foot11.com

This Sunday, August 21, 2022, Paris Saint-Germain will visit one of Christophe Galtier’s former clubs, Lille. The PSG coach was at a press conference this Friday. He notably mentioned the recent tensions and the future of certain players including Neymar. Extracts. More

Sportingly, everything is going well for Paris Saint-Germain. Three official matches, three victories, 14 goals scored… However, since Kylian Mbappé’s return to business, the tension is palpable. Paradoxically to say the least, while the French world champion was the club’s savior last season. This Friday, August 19, 2022, at a press conference, Christophe Galtier has not evaded what has been making headlines for several days. By being more than enigmatic about the Neymar case. Selected pieces.

“No discomfort” after the penaltygate, assures Galtier

Last Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain’s clear victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 (5-2) was somewhat overshadowed by the altercation between Kylian Mbappé, back, and his teammate Neymar. A story of penalties that caused a stir. But for Christophe Galtier, the PSG coach, it’s ancient history: ” There is no discomfort. It is an epiphenomenon. We quickly saw each other to iron out all that and tell each other what we had to say between us.”

Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier (Icon Sport)

The Marseille native seems focused on the next game scheduled for this weekend. And does not wish to dwell on this case which is still much talked about, and this in the media around the world. ” I tell you sincerely that we had a very good week to prepare for the match against Lille. This epiphenomenon disappeared the day after the match (from Montpellier, editor’s note) “, chained Christophe Galtier, looking serene.

“Neymar did not ask to leave”

At the same time, Christophe Galtier was asked to speak about the future of Neymar, whose departure had been mentioned in recent weeks. The answer of the soon to be 56-year-old technician is enigmatic to say the least: “ During a transfer window, there can be surprises. Ney’ (Neymar) did not ask to leave. He performs well in matches and in training. He is not a player on stand-by but a transfer window is a transfer window. Should we deduce that the former star of FC Barcelona will pack his bags for the next two weeks? Doubt is allowed.

Still on the subject of the transfer window, the former coach of AS Saint-Etienne mentioned the desired departures: “ We have a lot of players under contract and we are counting on Antero Henrique to sell these players“. Before talking about the potential arrivals: “ I said we were expecting recruits. (…) We identified the needs. (…) It penalizes us sportingly that the desired recruits are not yet there.”

Lille had a good run in the Champions League last season and have the experience of these big games. It will be a more important test in terms of intensity (for Paris). Christophe Galtier, the PSG coach, before the trip to Lille this Sunday.

Without forgetting Lille, a special match for Christophe Galtier, he who led LOSC to the title of champion of France last year. ” Lille have changed coaches. The team is pressing well, they have quality in attack. We will have to be fair in our ball outings“, did not fail to underline the former defender trained and revealed to OM. With an offensive trio Messi – Neymar – Mbappé in unison?