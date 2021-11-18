The Peng case comes to Amnesty International: “Deeply concerned”. Simon reiterates his intention to abandon tournaments in China

Day after day, the situation involving tennis player Shuai Peng continues to make headlines – and with increasing prominence – around the world. Now, the case has caught up Amnesty International, who commented on the situation in a statement.

“Bearing in mind that the Chinese government has zero tolerance for criticism, it is absolutely worrying that tennis player Shuai Peng has been missing since she made public statements accusing a former government official. The latest statement attributed to Peng makes the whole affair even more worrying “, reads the message of the non-governmental organization that defends human rights.

The president of the WTA Steve Simon reiterated his intention to abandon tournaments in China after the Peng case.

Recall that China has been the main strategic partner of the WTA for several years, with more than a dozen events held every year with three of the biggest events on the circuit: the WTA 1000 in Beijing and Wuhan and the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, which however, they did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We want an independent investigation. We are willing to stop holding any type of business in China “, Simon assured the New York Times.