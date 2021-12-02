Tech

the penguins can be repaired, the bug amuses the fans – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 It wasn’t released in perfect condition, we know, and the bugs are often boring, but every now and then you come across a smile-making error, like the one discovered by a Reddit user. What are we talking about? Battlefiled 2042 penguins can be repaired.

As you can see in the video below, shared on Reddit, it is possible to get close to Antarctic birds and, quite simply, to start repairing them as if they were an object. This is a team bug or programming error, but Battlefield 2042 players have found it amusing. “Ok, I understand! The game has a lot of problems. But can we all agree that repairable penguins are a great feature?” These are the words that accompany the video.

The post, in just 11 hours, got it a thousand likes, three Awards and more than 80 comments joking about this Battlefield 2042 gameplay feature. There is no shortage of people who remember that birds aren’t real (if you don’t know, don’t ask questions) and others who praise GOTY.

Speaking instead of real game elements of Battlefield 2042, here are the Christmas skins for characters and vehicles unveiled with the latest update.

