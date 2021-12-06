The pension changes amount: when (and how)

In addition to the new rates Irpef (23%, 27%, 38% and 43%) which we dealt with in Giornale.it, the revaluation of Italian pensions also includes deductions.

The No tax area effect

The so-called “no tax area” will allow an average saving of 227.20 euros which will be more substantial for the 50-55 thousand euros per year income bracket which will see a maximum reduction of 677.80 euros: the measure was designed for those who will avoid the levy with a tax discount of almost two thousand euros (1,955), in practice the value of gross income tax. Those figures include both the new rates but also the tax deductions.

What changes for the income brackets

The 2022 income tax will see different calculation formulas based on the type of income but also according to the income level within the same category. As reported The sun 24 hours, a first deduction will be applied to the band ranging from 8,500 to 28 thousand euros, within which there will be the “sum” of the reduction in the rate (from 27 to 25%) and the bracket over 15 thousand euros; the second macro-range goes from 28 thousand to over 50 thousand euros of income for which the deduction is zero. In this range, pensioners will also enjoy 3 points less than the personal income tax rate which drops from 38 to 35%.

In the latter bracket there are over 5 million Italian pensioners, which is why the reform will be measured especially for low-medium incomes: on a pension of 20 thousand euros, the gross income tax is worth 4,800 euros and the relative deduction will be equal to 1,135 euros but from 2022 it will drop by 100 while the deduction will increase to 1,215 with a total benefit of 180 euros. Another example that meets the lowest levels is the pension of 12 thousand euros per year which will have a total saving of 183 euros between rates and deductions.

Savings for other income

Since personal income (real estate, for example) also plays an important role because the deductions are combined with the total income, out of 13.5 million retired Italians for whom the sum paid by INPS prevails, about 7, 5 million have additional income thanks to buildings while 3.2 million benefit from income from agricultural land. It must be said, however, that “real estate income” is less frequent among employees. The new Irpef will come into force, as mentioned, from 1 January 2022 even if the real effect in the paychecks will be felt from the month of March as it will happen for the single allowance for children up to 21 years of age that we talked about in the Journal. .it.