The pension of 113 retired generals is raised to RD$100,000

The director of the National Policemajor general Edward Albert Thenannounced this Friday that 113 general officers of the institution, who are in a condition of retirement due to seniority in service and age, will begin to receive a pension of 100,000 pesos monthlyproduct of the increase granted by the President of the Republic, Louis Abinader Crown, by decree 856-21dated December 30, 2021.

According to a press release from the Police, the salary increase for staff is part of the specific improvement program designed by President Abinader in favor of pensioners of the institution of order.

“This general management will continue working to achieve achievements for the benefit of its active and retired members, whenever possible, in addition to extending them to all other members under equal conditions,” said Then.

He argued that the measure demonstrates President Abinader’s commitment to the institution of order and all its personnel.

Then also highlighted the improvements in aspects related to social security and the encouragement of progressive development in this regard.

He affirmed that the aforementioned presidential ordinance has been received with joy by those police officers who dedicated a large part of their lives to the service of their country through the different functions exercised within the body of public order.