The Pentagon claims that Russia is sending reinforcements to Donbas for offensive

The Pentagon warned on Monday that Russia is sending reinforcements of material and soldiers to the Donbas region, in eastern Ukraine, to launch a great offensive from one moment to another.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that there is a flow of artillery equipment, helicopter support and items to facilitate Russian command and control operations in Donbas.

“We believe that they have reinforced the number of their battalion tactical groups in the east and south” of Ukraine, Kirby said.

Battalion tactical groups are typical of the Russian Armed Forces and are units, with between 600 and 800 troops, with a high level of preparation to wage high-intensity combat with different types of weapons.

Kirby noted that in recent days Russia has sent more than 10 new battalion tactical groups to eastern Ukraine.

In parallel, “we have continued to see a concentration of bombardments and artillery attacks in Donbas and in the south, especially around Mariupol,” the spokesman remarked, stressing that the Ukrainians continue to resist in that city.

Despite preparations to focus his offensive on Donbas, Kirby recalled that this part of Ukraine has been the scene of fights in the last eight yearsas well as in recent days.

In fact, the US spokesman stated that the Ukrainians have made some progress in Donbas and have been able to “secure” several villages.

“We believe that the Russians are shaping and setting the conditions for future offensive operations,” he said.

