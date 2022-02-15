The penthouse former home of Britney Spears and Keith Richards is for sale

V.isti its illustrious tenants – all great stars of the music world – it comes natural to think that this New York penthouse inspires hit songwriting.

In this very bright apartment of the Big Applejust put back on the market a seven million dollarshave stayed some of the most important names in international music, from Britney Spears to Cher, from Keith Richards to Russell Simmonsrenowned American record producer.

The vip penthouse in New York

Built in 1908, the building features 55 residences and a 24-hour doorman. Composed of four bedrooms and four bathrooms on four floors, the house has a beautiful view over the Village. There’s a huge living / dining room with wood-burning fireplace and a great chef’s kitchen complete with household appliances from major brands, such as Sub Zero, Kitchenaid and Viking.

A large central island it is the ideal meeting place for informal meals. On the top floor there is thehuge outdoor terracea full bathroom and a space that can be converted back to game room, TV area or another bedroom. The terrace offers a view of the Empire State Building and beautiful sunsets.

The bedrooms are large in size with custom wardrobes and customizable air conditioning room by room. There master suite it is huge, equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, a large wardrobe and a corner bar. The en-suite bathroom is covered in precious Italian marble.

The artists who lived there

Cher it was the famous first owner of the attic of the VIPs, after having bought it in the 1980s for an unknown amount. During his stay, he transformed an old greenhouse into a gym with an outdoor shower.

In 1990, he sold the apartment to Russell Simmons for $ 1.6 million. Simmons didn’t touch anything in the house, including the wacky leopard imitation leather upholstery. Six years later, Simmons sold the residence, however, losing $ 1.52 million in the transaction.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

In 2002, the Spears, who lived there for four years. It was in her rooms that he conceived – it was 2003 – the single Toxicher most successful songs, which won her a Grammy Awards. The house was briefly available to rent for $ 24,000 a month in 2016, after which it disappeared from the market. Until returning today, more beautiful than ever.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED