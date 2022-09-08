‘The people who entered the citadel of the president, as a mockery of the state of exception, one was from this country, the rest were not’ | Security | News

An Ecuadorian and foreigners would be involved in the case of the kidnapping of a businessman who resides in an urbanization on Av. Samborondón, where President Guillermo Lasso also has his home.

Mayor Cynthia Viteri said Wednesday that an Ecuadorian and foreigners are involved in this case, which she disclosed last week.

According to the police report of that case, the businessman was intercepted in a Guayaquil tunnel by motorists wearing a police uniform and made him get out of the vehicle.

The criminals neutralized him and put him in their vehicle. They took him to his house, in the Samborondón Avenue development.

Viteri referred to this case again this Wednesday when he spoke about insecurity on the radio Huancavilca.

“The people who entered the citadel of the president, as a mockery of the state of exception, one was from this country, the rest were not from this country. So, if they get into the citadel of the president, it is like telling him: even with you we can do what we want“, Viteri mentioned.

The official questioned that this has occurred in the midst of a state of emergency in Guayaquil, Samborondón and Durán.

In this context, he criticized that there are no good controls at the border to prevent the entry of people with criminal records.

She reiterated her proposal to hand over an uninhabited island of Guayaquil for the construction of a prison because the Penitentiary was in the urban area of ​​the city. “That jail is in the middle of the city and the citizens are in danger…”, she maintained.

He said that there are companies in the world that manage prisons so that it is not the government that manages them.

Alluding to this approach, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, said on Tuesday that “he is concerned that initiatives are launched without first seeing what is being done” to learn about the country’s situation.

He recalled that various actions are being carried out to find out the reality, such as a population census, a process of regularization of foreigners and the prison census.

“We will have to see if in terms of human rights (it is feasible to build on an island), because technical defenders will have to go to the island, visits, many mechanisms will have to be seen,” he mentioned to Ecuavisa.

Asked if the Municipality would be willing to take control of the prisons, Viteri said that the council has other powers. (YO)