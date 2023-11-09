The People’s Choice Awards 2024 already has a date — only on E! Entertainment -areacucuta.com

And! Entertainment declares that The 49th edition of the People’s Choice Awards will take place on February 18, 2024., Marking a banner year in pop culture, the event will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and will be broadcast Exclusively live across Latin America, The ceremony will bring together people from the entertainment industry as well as their ardent fans to pay tribute to idols from various categories who have been a source of inspiration throughout the year.

“The mission of the ‘People’s Choice Awards’ is to give voice to those whose opinions matter most: the people,” he says cassandra tryonSenior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Moving the broadcast to the center of awards season and expanding our audience reach creates a platform for the people’s voices to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans a chance to celebrate together ” concluded,

This great celebration in the best of Hollywood style will include stunning performances led by the global stars of the day, as it happened Shania TwainIn the last edition who presented a medley of their greatest hits and also received the “Music Icon” award, while Ryan Reynolds He was honored with the “Icon Award” for his contributions to film and television.

love the stars Taylor Swift, Becky G, Adam Sandler, Chris Hemsworth, Austin Butler, Elizabeth Olsen, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Jimmy Fallon, Harry Styles, BTS, Kevin Hart, and productions like Top Gun: Maverick, Archetypes: Meghan Markle, Stranger Things, Grey’s Anatomy and The Kardashians They were some of the big winners of the previous edition.

For her part, in the category “Latin Influencer of the Year”, the famous Peruvian singer and actress flavia laosShe was chosen entirely by fan vote to shine on the red carpet and at the awards ceremony from Los Angeles, California.

last edition “People’s Choice Award”Industry trends increased with year-on-year growth rating In transmission chain and production 173 million of total interactions across linear, digital and social platforms.

Ready to meet the new edition’s nominated stars? These will be announced exclusively soon And! Entertainment.

Don’t miss all the details of the new People’s Choice Awards 2024 edition, coming soon only to E! Entertainment!