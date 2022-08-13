The percentage of people with a feeling of “low well-being” increases in Navarra

The percentage of people with a feeling of “low general well-being” in Navarra has increased from 23% in 2017 to 26.5% in 2021, according to the Social and Living Conditions Survey which is carried out annually Statistics Institute of Navarra (Nastat).

The report reflects how the Navarrese population is perceived in terms of mental health, how this perception has changed between 2017 and today, being able to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, finally, what aspects most influence the perception of mental health of people living in Navarra.

SELF-PERCEIVED HEALTH

The self-perceived health of the population of Navarra has worsened compared to 2020. In 2021 it is valued at 73.0 points out of 100, and with 73.6 in the previous year. The Average Rating health has been falling since 2005, the year in which an average score of 76.0 points was recorded.

men record higher stockings than women throughout the series, but in recent years the differences have been reduced and the same average rating has been recorded in 2017 with 75.3 points.

By age, a worse assessment of health is recorded in older people. Furthermore, while younger people (15-29 years old) maintain levels similar to 2001the rest of the age groups have worsened their average ratings compared to 2001, with people aged 60 or over who have worsened their average ratings the most (from 70.7 in 2001 to 66.0 in 2021).

With regard to nationality, people of Spanish nationality have maintained lower average values ​​than foreigners throughout the series, except for the year 2020.

It is important to note that the mean age of the group of foreign people it has always been much lower (every year at least 10 years below, in 2021 the average age was 39.2 years).

By place of residence, differences are also observed over the years. In 2001, the Middle Zone1 had the highest average rating of the four groups of Navarra Zones 2000 with a value of 77.4 points and the other three had values ​​around 76.0 points. In 2021, the Middle Zone has become the one with the worst average rating (73.3 points) and the other three zones register higher values.

Lastly, the municipalities with a medium population size (between 2,001 and 10,000 inhabitants) are the ones that register the best average valuations in almost the entire series (the exceptions are the years 2005 and 2007, when the municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants registered higher average valuations). high).

SELF-PERCEIVED HEALTH ASSESSMENT IN THE LAST YEAR

In 2021, the percentage of people who indicate that they are in ‘good health’ in the last 12 months increases by 2.3 percentage points compared to 2020 (64.9% vs. 62.6%). In the evolution of the last 20 years, the general trend is towards a increase in the population that considers their health to be ‘bad’ or ‘fair’.

In 2001, 26.0% made this assessment, in 2012 it increased to 28.7% and in the last pre-pandemic registry (2017) 31.9%. In 2021, 35.0% of the population rates their health as ‘poor’ or ‘fair’.

GENERAL WELL-BEING AND MENTAL HEALTH

The population of Navarra perceives that their health has worsened compared to 2017. 26.5% declare a “low general well-being” in the two weeks prior to the survey (grows 3.5 percentage points compared to 2017) and also increases 1.9 points the percentage of people who say they have needed mental health care during the last year, being 9.0 in 2021 % of the population.

In 2017, the people who made a better assessment of their mental health corresponded to the profile of young people (between 15 and 29 years old), with a ‘medium-high’ or ‘high’ socioeconomic level, higher education and mainly men.

In 2021 those who make a better assessment of their mental health They respond to the ‘medium-high’ or ‘high’ socioeconomic level profile and mainly men, adding those who live in sparsely populated municipalities or in the southern area of ​​Navarra and people over 60 years of age.

Conversely, those who present the worst figures in these indicators in 2021 are women, people who say they have a ‘low’ or ‘medium-low’ socioeconomic level, the population between 45 and 59 years old and people who live in municipalities with more of 10,000 inhabitants or in the Pamplona area.

Since 2003 it has increased “considerably” the percentage of people who claim to have needed mental health care during the year prior to the survey.

In 2003, 3.5% of the population of Navarra stated that they had needed mental health care during the previous year, while in 2021 it was 9% of the population.

This increase occurs from the year 2012, when the lowest figure in the series is recorded with 2.2% and may be conditioned, among other factors, by the social tendency to claim the importance of mental health.

SUPPORT NETWORKS AND MENTAL HEALTH

The survey inquires about the support networks that people who live in Navarra have. It asks about three different aspects: the possibility of “counting on people who care about what happens to you”, the possibility of “talking with someone about different types of daily problems” and the availability of “help in case of illness”.

The population that “has people who care about what happens to them” and that “has the possibility to talk to someone about their problems” as much as they want is reduced by just over 10 percentage points from 2017 to 2021, while those who respond with dissatisfaction (they answer “much less” or “less” than they want), in most categories they win more than 5 percentage points.

There is also a general increase in people who respond with an intermediate assessment (“neither too much nor too little”), with rises above 5 percentage points.

In 2021, women become “more satisfied” than men regarding the “possibility of talking about their problems” and “having someone who cares about them”, this is reflected in those who say they are fully satisfied (“as much as desire”).

Regarding the size of the population of the municipality and for the years collected (2017 and 2021), people who live in municipalities with a small population “have other people who care about what happens to them” and “can talk to someone of their economic, personal, labor or domestic problems” to a greater extent than the rest.

When asked about ‘the help received when sick’, those who say they receive as much help as they want decrease by about 6 percentage points in 2021, a decrease that is mostly transferred to those who are dissatisfied with the help they receive.

In any case, there is a smaller decrease than in the other questions and, in addition, those who show a nonchalant posture (“neither too much nor too little”).

In short, women “are more dissatisfied than men with the help they receive when they are sick” and people who live in municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants present better figures than the rest of the municipalities.

Finally, it can be stated that women believe they have better support networks than men to talk about their problems or have people who care about them, but “they do not feel that they have the help they want when they fall ill to the same extent as they”.

By population size, people living in nuclei sparsely populated (municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants) are “the most satisfied” in all these aspects.