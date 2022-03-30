The perfect dresses for petite girls according to Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria’s style

We start the day with a new style trick from the hand of Eva Longoria. The actress is an expert in tips to boost height without any complication. With suits, she looks with pants and, now, with dresses. Yes, it already seemed that the ‘celebrity’ had taught us everything that could be known about how to look taller through her outfits, again, she shows us that it is never enough and that she always has something up her sleeve to surprise us with. .

This time, far from the idea that you need a few good heels to go up a few centimeters (which obviously helps, a lot), he reveals to us certain characteristics that dresses should have to favor women to the maximum. short women and, above all, with impressive curves.

Forget that there are prints that are more flattering than others or that the key is found in the waist model. It has nothing to do with it. The determining factors that the actress leaves us are very different and, without a doubt, they are about the infallible.

The “celebrity” published two photos on her Instagram profile with two different dresses. They both have a couple of things in common. the first they are monochrome, in this case orange, and that is the first trick that Longoria reveals to us. The less ornate the model, the greater sensation of height it provides. Is a reality.

The next trick is the length of the dress. A guy which is obvious but which is one of the most infallible. The dresses that end a few centimeters above the knee They tend to favor much more and show more leg, so it will give them greater length.

Although there are still two more tips. The bottom of the dress It is also important and, although it is not the most determining factor, it does help to enhance height. As we can see in the first photograph, the dress has an asymmetric hem that shows even more of one of the legs and this helps to give the wearer greater height.

And last but not least, the gathers. Apart from being one of the most viral trends of the season, it is also a feature that greatly enhances the figure and also greatly enhances the curves. Isn’t that amazing? Longoria always knows how to surprise us.

