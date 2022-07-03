the perfect fringe

Whether for him type of cut or colorshair is the favorite element of many women to explore your creativity and go for a new look. And it is precisely that the fringe is that detail that, because frames the faceit could completely change how a person looks and make them better (or worse) as long as you pick the right one.

In this season, both in catwalks as in the Instagram of Selena GomezDua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowsky, Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins can be seen as the famous ‘bang’ are imposed.

If like them you want to add it to his hairthe stylist Anabel Merchán recommends which one is indicated according to your face.

face types

Square: Go for a faded, sideways, or straight over brow.

Elongated: Choose one that is bushy and long.

Round: avoid straight bangs, preferably use degrafilado and side.

Heart: You can wear it on the side or straight, but below the eyebrows.

Oval: they are the lucky faces because they can choose anyone.

Its use is recommended for women with straight hair. The difference with the fringe is that the fringe is much straighter and more abundant.

care

keep the bangs ‘on point’as fresh from the hairdresser, depends on being given shape and style every day.

Use a round brush to shape.

Help yourself with a hair dryer instead of an iron.

Use hairspray to fix it and give it shine.

Wash it with dry shampoo and avoid touching it.

Do not cut it at home, go to your stylist to touch it up from the fourth week.

types of cut

XX-Large: Voluminous that reaches the eyebrows and covers them a little. It is a versatile style that you can change it as you like.

Sideways: It falls diagonally and has little volume, is long and goes to one side of the face

Vintage: the most striking thing is that it is above the eyebrows, it is short, bushy and with a lot of volume.

Asymmetric: it is casual and has a variety of shapes and volumes, it is accompanied by asymmetrical cuts, either short or long.