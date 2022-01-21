The perfect low glycemic index diet to tackle cancer: the study

There is a perfect low glycemic index diet to help patients fight cancer: data from an Italian study.

There is a perfect low glycemic index diet to help patients fight cancer: data from an Italian study. According to a new all-Italian study, a hypoglycemic diet, which simulates a kind of fasting, would help many sick people to better deal with the disease. Cancer patients, thanks to this diet, strengthen the immune system, regenerating cells.

Published in the newspaper Cancer Discovery, this research shows the result obtained by the team of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, together with the Firc Institute of Molecular Oncology. The Airc Foundation funded the study. Let’s see the astounding results of the study and how it was organized.

Cancer research, a low glycemic index diet would help patients

The research was carried out on approx 100 cancer patients, which had different types of tumors. Doctors put patients on a low glycemic index diet, with calorie restrictions of a few days each month. In short, a minimal diet, which simulated a kind of fasting, repeated several times a month,

This type of diet was based on plant foods, such as dried fruit and fresh fruit, vegetables and wholemeal bread with very little olive oil. Patients have found very positive effects in fighting the terrible disease. The benefits found were one cell regeneration of the immune system, which are healthy cells that recognize and kill cancer cells.

A similar diet, to be taken for four or five days a month, helps patients tremendously to fight against cancer. The researchers then collected blood samples from their patients before and after the diet, discovering its effects. As the researcher Licia Rivoltini explains, this hypoglycemic diet increases the presence of good blood cells. At the same time, the bad cells shrink, leaving more functionality to the good ones.

No side effects have been found in patients, a symptom that a limited diet, similar to fasting, brings so many benefits. Once again, the effectiveness of fasting and a correct diet has been shown for anticancer therapies and for the health of the organism. Eat healthy, especially one vegetarian diet, and limited eating is essential for our well-being.