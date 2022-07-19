The perfect movie for fans of Jane Austen (and Dakota Johnson)

I’m not a fan of Jane Austen. Well, to be honest, I tried to read pride and prejudice Y Sense and Sensibility and I fell asleep trying: romantic, maudlin novels with characters anchored in the 19th century. But I am aware of how interesting they are for a certain type of public in the middle of 2022, and for this reason, Persuasionthe new original movie Netflixranks as the most watched film on the platform streaming.

It is true that “classics never go out of styleHence, authors like William Shakespeareand without going any further, Jane Austeninspire the new generations. However, Persuasion It is not that romantic drama that everyone expected coming from an adaptation of this writer starring dakota johnsonand I’ll tell you why.

Persuasion, the new Netflix movie that has become the cinematographic successor to The Bridgertons

On Friday, July 15, it premiered Persuasionthe new bet of Netflix for the cinema A very classic romantic film that faithfully adapts this novel, although with some changes that not all readers of the original book will like equally.

On the one hand, it stands out that its protagonist, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson)not only talk to the rest of the characters like in any other movie: also addresses the viewer directly to introduce him to his storythis being the most modern detail of this romantic drama, because the rest of the elements… Well, they are far from current.

Synopsis of Persuasion, Netflix’s romantic drama and Jane Austen

As in any movie based on a book of Jane Austenlove here has a lot to say: we follow the romantic journey of anne elliota young woman who finds herself between a rock and a hard place after reuniting with the Captain Wentworth, a suitor whom she rejected years ago. Seeing him again forces him to reflect on the decisions made, and of course, his future, with or without him.

Persuasion, an interesting Netflix romantic drama

What does the critic of Persuasion say?

The country : “A version that has little of romance, less of comedy and much of Fleabag’s inane parasite. (…) A jumbled script (…) earnestly seeks the viewer’s complicity, but that complicity lacks substance“. ⛔️

: “A version that has little of romance, less of comedy and much of Fleabag’s inane parasite. (…) A jumbled script (…) earnestly seeks the viewer’s complicity, but that complicity lacks substance“. ⛔️ The Hollywood Reporter : “Approached as a standalone rom-com and loosely related to its origins, the film is a sweet distraction.“. ❎

: “Approached as a standalone rom-com and loosely related to its origins, the film is a sweet distraction.“. ❎ IndieWire: “The adaptation is extremely fun and contemporary, but it’s also infused with nostalgia for its iconic heroine.“. ✅

How to watch Persuasion on Netflix?

If you want to watch Persuasion on Netflix and you don’t want to waste minutes of your life looking through the catalog, I’ll leave you with a direct link to the movie here.