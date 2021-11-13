the perfect recipe for lactose intolerant

The cold has arrived: here’s how to prepare an excellent vegan hot chocolate, based on plant ingredients, to relax after a long day.

Choosing a vegan diet – free of animal ingredients and derivatives – is anything but a renunciation of taste! In fact, there are many ways in which it is possible to revisit the most traditional dishes without regret and with great taste. Let’s find out the recipe for the vegan hot chocolate, also ideal for lactose intolerant people.

How to make vegan hot chocolate

Dense, creamy, irresistible: vegan hot chocolate is a sweet treat to be enjoyed on winter evenings, perhaps on the sofa in front of our favorite TV series.

Preparing it is really simple. Indeed, the recipe requires a few simple ingredients, as well as the very immediate preparation phases, also suitable for the most clumsy people in the kitchen.

The necessary to prepare lactose-free and animal derivative-free hot chocolate is:

500ml of soy drink, or any other drink of your choice. The options are really numerous and for all tastes: almond, walnut, oat, coconut and many others;

2 teaspoons of corn starch, which will serve to thicken the hot chocolate, giving it a creamy and enveloping consistency;

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder;

2 tablespoons of cane sugar, to be added only if the vegetable drink is not already sweetened;

40 grams of dark chocolate.

Let’s now discover the steps to put into practice to prepare our vegan hot chocolate. First, we will have to mix all the powders (starch, cocoa and sugar) in a saucepan, before bringing it to the fire.

After that, we will have to pour a drizzle of vegetable drink inside it, for mix the ingredients together.

After obtaining a smooth mixture, all that remains is to add the remaining liquid, also adding the previously chopped dark chocolate.

Finally, just bring the saucepan over the fire, turning the mixture continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

Depending on the consistency we want to obtain, the cooking phase can be more or less long. In any case, it is necessary to wait for the boil.

How to flavor hot chocolate: the variants

Are you looking for even more delicious alternatives? No problem: vegan hot chocolate can be flavored in many ways, suitable to satisfy all palates.

For example, for a truly delicious result you can add a teaspoon of peanut, almond or pistachio based vegetable butter.

Alternatively, you can sprinkle the surface of the hot chocolate with chopped and toasted nuts. Green light a chopped hazelnuts, walnuts, pistachio and almonds.

For all coconut lovers, chocolate can be flavored with dehydrated coconut flakes and coconut flour.

Alternatively, for a truly enveloping cuddle you can use cinnamon, both in sticks and in powder.

The latest idea to try? Add two tablespoons of liquid coffee to the mixture, sprinkling its surface with a few toasted beans.

