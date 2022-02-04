The perfect songs not to get distracted when you’re driving, and the ones to avoid

To alleviate the boredom of a car trip, nothing better than a nice playlist that keeps you company. But the perfect soundtrack requires some tweaking: better avoid songs that risk distracting you and instead choose pieces that don’t compromise concentration. For example, Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ is great, ‘Hey Ya!’ of the Outkasts instead no, if we want to listen to the advice of the types of the English driving school PassMeFast, who have elaborated the ranking of 50 songs that are the most distracting and one of the 50 most suitable songs for safe driving.

To get there they followed a rather elaborate procedure. First they took the twenty most popular travel playlists on Spotify, which altogether count 1500 songs. Then they went through all the songs one by one, evaluating three factors: energy, danceability and emotional intensity, quantified by the analysis algorithms provided by the streaming platform. These three factors were therefore turned into a “distraction score”which was higher for songs full of energy and emotional involvement, but with low danceability (ie characterized by irregular tempos).

Finally, they included the pieces with the highest popularity score on Spotify. Since we started with global playlists, these are obviously international hits. You can see below the top 10 of the two categories, here instead you can read the complete rankings.

The 10 most distracting songs

1. ‘Hey Ya!’ – Outkast



2. ‘Mr. Brightside ‘- The Killers



3. ‘Empire State of Mind’ – Jay-Z



4. ‘Take on Me’ – a-ha



5. ‘Can’t Stop’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers



6. ‘Feel So Close – Radio Edit’ – Calvin Harris



7. ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’ – Bon Jovi



8. ‘Bring Me to Life’ – Evanescence



9. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa



10. ‘Dusk Till Dawn – Radio Edit’ – Zayn

The 10 least distracting songs

1 ‘Bad Guy’ – Billie Eilish



2. ‘July’ – Noah Cyrus



3. ‘Bruises’ – Lewis Capaldi



4. ‘When I Was Your Man’ – Bruno Mars



5. ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber



6. ‘Dancing on My Own’ – Calum Scott



7. ‘ 7 Rings’ – Ariana Grande



8. ‘Enough for You’ – Olivia Rodrigo



9. ‘Mr. Blue Sky ‘- Electric Light Orchestra



10. ‘All of Me’ – John Legend