The perfect storm on microchips that is slowing down car production

The language is of the sea, even if the theme is the car with its four wheels firmly planted on the ground. But the maritime metaphor is the only one used by auto industry managers to define the microchip crisis which is halting production around the world, sending workers into layoffs, reducing turnover and margins for manufacturers and dealers. “It’s a perfect storm,” says the Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, the title of a film from the beginning of the millennium with George Clooney and a story of men and the sea.

The shortage of semiconductors, small bricks that are used to operate many electronic devices even for everyday use and increasingly present in modern cars, arrived in fact at the end of last year, when world business was showing signs of recovery from the worst effects of Covid. And just in 2021 the car market restarted, to the point that several manufacturers in the first half presented excellent quarterly reports (for example, Audi’s margin rose to 10.7% from 8 in 2019), here is the launch and the production of new models have been severely slowed by the lack of microchip supplies.

A perfect storm therefore, which according to analysts of AlixPartners will cancel something like 180 billion euros of turnover for builders. They were half in a similar forecast made in May. The long wave of the crisis on which we “sail on sight”, being all in the same boat, causes seasickness even to the consumers. If the main European markets saw a drop in sales in September, this is mainly due to the lack of product. In dealerships, the potential customer signs an order for a new model knowing that there is often no certain delivery date, and not due to the seller’s ill will. Sometimes it takes many months to get it and the other news is that the zero kilometer and auto-registrations with which we once sailed have already been snapped up. All this while the builders internally divide the microchips that come with the dropper.

The perfect storm was caused in part by the bad choices that in recent years have led chip makers (invented by the Americans) to rely on Asian manufacturers to save costs. So today 75% of the chip factories are in the east (source Gelsinger), with Taiwan number one in the world with its Tsmc, and Western autonomy is very limited. At the same time, Covid first stopped all the factories for lockdowns and then forced the world to smart working, causing a huge demand for computer chips, from computers to mobile phones. The auto industry has been caught unprepared and is paying the consequences sensationally. “It will be a bottleneck for the next months and years to come”, predicts the CEO of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess.

When will this crisis end? At the recent Munich Motor Show, the big names in the sector got their hands on, indicating that the crisis could last for the whole of next year, an assessment which coincides with that of Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel that produces the microchips. In 2023, however, supplies should resume at the right pace and the industry could really restart. Even perfect storms end.