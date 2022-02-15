“The perfect storm”, the American German Petersen talks about the action like few others – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE PERFECT STORM

Sky Cinema Uno, 7pm. With George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen. USA 2000 production. Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

THE PLOT

True story (unfortunately). George Clooney is a fisherman from Gloucester who has been fishing for a while following his usual routes and then decides to go to more distant bays than usual where he hopes to find many prey. He finds them, but the return trip is long and the boat cannot avoid being hit by a storm of unusual magnitude (a combination of storms never seen before) a marine “monster” that overwhelms Clooney and his companions.

WHY SEE IT

Because the American German Petersen is one who talks about the action like few others (from “Troy” to “In the middle of the crosshairs”) Clooney and Wahlberg know how to take you wherever they want. And the special effects are super (two well-deserved Oscars).