the perfect styling for medium hair

Fall / Winter 2021-22 beauty trends

The trendiest look for winter hair is the smooth bob: jaunty, soft and voluminous, it is very easy to recreate even at home by copying the looks of the stars.

The styling trendiest than winter is the smooth effect, perfect to combine with medium cuts like the helmet. A simple and easy look to make even at home that can best enhance the face of the wearer. The inspiration of the smooth bob comes directly from the 90s: it is not a flat and shapeless styling, but a voluminous and slightly rounded crease at the root, often with rounded corners facing the chin, just as it wears it. Selena Gomez. Discover in the gallery the looks of the stars and the styles to copy.

The smooth bob is the on-trend look

After seasons where the disheveled and messy effect was the protagonist of the styling on the hair, from shorter ones to maxi lengths, the smooth effect is back in vogue, especially when combined with a helmet. Whether it’s a short bob or a lob it doesn’t matter, the hairstyle to show off is now smooth and voluminous just like it wore in the 90s. The root is fluffy but not exaggerated and the smooth is soft and sinuous, not flat and shapeless like the sleek effect. The trendiest bob touches the chin line and is worn with one central or slightly lateral line, as Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale wear it. A look that gives both the oval faces than rounder ones, while it enhances less an angular and geometric face such as a square or rectangular one

How to create the perfect smooth blowout at home

Creating the flawless smooth hairdo at home will be very simple: you only need a round brush, a hair dryer and a straightener. Start from the lower strands and with the help of the round brush gives volume to the root strand by strand, until it reaches the top of the head. In this way you will get a soft and voluminous smooth. If you want to create an even more precise effect then use a smoothing plate, but without touching the root: insert the lock between the blades of the plate, keeping yourself about 5 centimeters from the root so as not to flatten the volume given by the previous fold. If you want to create a rounded effect on the tips, you can instead rotate the plate inwards once it reaches the last centimeters of your length. If you want to create a smooth fold without heat sources, you can use alternative methods such as the Swedish wheel, gathering the wet hair by wrapping it around the nape of the neck, or let the hair dry naturally after placing it on the hair XL size curls on which you will have made some locks adhere creating a slight tension.