“The perfect summary of the last few days” – Libero Quotidiano





Giorgia Meloni does not hide a certain indignation at how the match for the Quirinale ended. And so, among the latest releases, a photo appears on Twitter that has little need for captions. In the image spread by the leader of the Brothers of Italy, we see a string of parliamentarians holding armchairs and under a “thank you president“. Even the comment does not go for the subtle.” The perfect summary of the last few days, “writes Meloni.

A real attack on those parliamentarians who have allowed the Mattarella bis. Among these there are also the center-right allies on which Meloni has already widely expressed itself. “The positions of all the others change, ours does not. Now we have to start over. We need to re-establish the center-right from the beginning. The parliamentary center-right does not exist. The center-right is the majority in the country and we want to represent it”, he just commented. Roberto Fico, Speaker of the House, announced the re-election of Sergio Mattarella.

Once again Meloni does not deny that from the center-right, that is, from Matteo Salvini And Silvio Berlusconi he expected “a little more courage. This thing drives me crazy, it makes me crazy that he gave up before really trying. I’m sorry but we at FdI have done everything”. A harsh accusation that also agrees Fabio Rampelli: “The center-right must refound itself, give itself new rules, make choices that are understandable for the Italian people. The decision of Salvini and Berlusconi to converge on a Mattarella bis”, thundered the vice president of the FdI Chamber.

Here the post with the photo of Giorgia Meloni