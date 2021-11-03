News

the ‘perfect waste’, says analyst Rekt Capital

Kim Lee14 hours ago
Bitcoin (BTC) holds firmly above $ 60,000, while the main altcoin, Ether (ETH), is still struggling to clearly surpass the previous all-time high.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

ETH to a new ATH? The euphoria didn’t last long

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the ETH / USD pair peaked at $ 4,380 on Bitstamp and then corrected sharply. Traders were watching Ether with great interest, as it appeared to be following Bitcoin towards new highs. But the price crashed into resistance, abruptly returning to lower levels:

“We couldn’t celebrate ETH’s ATH for more than 30 seconds. Market makers are ruthless!”

The trader and analyst Rekt Capital he defined the event a “perfect rejection.

At the time of writing, the ETH / USD pair is hovering around $ 4,150. The price therefore holds firmly above $ 4,000, with the exception of a flash dip which was quickly bought by traders.

ETH / USD, one day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
ETH / USD, one day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Ether’s performance improves in its Bitcoin pair: ETH / BTC recorded a bounce to the lowest seen last time in late July.

There is still no euphoria in the Bitcoin market

Bitcoin also took a break, following the great turmoil of the last few weeks. Funding rates are in fact slowly returning to normal, after reaching levels reminiscent of the April blow-off top.

Bitcoin Funding Rate. Source: Bybt
Bitcoin Funding Rate. Source: Bybt

However, as with open interest, we have not yet witnessed the same frenzy that pushed Bitcoin’s price to an all-time high of nearly $ 64,000 in April.

This means maybe there is still room for further euphoria, but we are at levels that are starting to stretch the market too much,“commented trading firm QCP Capital in its latest cryptocurrency report.

