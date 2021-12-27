The perfect woman? She has Angelina Jolie’s eyes and Kate Middleton’s hair: here’s the identikit

Angelina Jolie’s eyes, J-Lo’s butt, Michelle Keegan’s lips and Kate Middleton’s hair – that’s what the perfect woman would look like according to British women. The reports on Wales online. A study of 2,000 people found which celebrities have the most aesthetic influence. The man? He has Brad Pitt’s hair, Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs and David Beckham’s butt.

The two “ideal” bodies would then also have Jennifer Aniston’s arms and shoulders for women and Tom Cruise’s eyes for men. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was highly regarded in the poll, with British women wishing they had her nose, legs and hair.

The ideal man

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is who men would like to look like, longing for his abs, shoulders, legs, arms and even chin. When it comes to leather, George Clooney and Cheryl Cole lead, while Davina McCall beat women half her age on the list for her abs. And after her recent return to the spotlight, Adele came in second for the most sought-after eyes, and third for hair. Other famous faces that Brits aspire to look like are Beyonce, Tom Daley and Anthony Joshua.

I study

Cheryl Cooper, head of patient experience for Pall Mall cosmetic surgery providers, who commissioned the research, said: “It’s interesting and fun to see who would like to look like the British public and who inspires cosmetic surgery.” The same names have appeared on many lists, showing the people we’re most inspired by – mainly Kate Middleton and Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting that men want muscle and sporting prowess, while women want classic, timeless looks. “It’s not unusual for patients of cosmetic surgery have been inspired by other people they have seen, and images of famous people help them articulate the ultimate goal they are looking for. “The study also found that one in eight adults underwent cosmetic surgery, with the most popular procedures such as breast enlargement, hair transplant and abdominal incision. More than a quarter have also had filler de mics, scar removal or correction and liposuction. Of the 12 percent who worked, 42 percent were inspired by the appearance of a famous person. And four out of five of those who have had surgery are open to the fact that they have undergone cosmetic surgery, while 60% would have done more. The main reasons behind the procedures included improved confidence (69 percent) and feeling more attractive (55 percent).

Last updated: Monday 27 December 2021, 11:22



