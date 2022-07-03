“The performance hall is a temple for me”

After a tour abruptly stopped in 2020, are you happy to reconnect with the concerts?

Izia – That’s it, I feel complete, because I felt a huge void without this relationship to the public. At night, before hitting the road again, I often imagined that I was going to kiss the ground on the evening of the first concert. I wanted to think about the tour of my new album, speedas a continuity of that of Citadel. I really tried to act like the past two years didn’t exist and like my last gig was yesterday. Today, I want to “burn the boards” by assuming myself even more.

Also to discover: Jérôme Commandeur: “I have a dunce humor”

What has changed anyway?

Izia – I don’t have the feeling that we are talking to the same human beings that we were, before the Covid-19. There is a slight smell of the end of the world lingering. There are, however, positive points. For example, people pay more attention to the mental health of others, they assert their faults and weaknesses more. Today, I find it less difficult to say “I can’t do it”. Fortunately, we find the stage, because the shows will save us.

How would you define your relationship to the stage?

Izia – It is sacred and cathartic. The auditorium is a temple for me. On stage, I’m like a body that carries energy that I unload on people who, in turn, give it to me. At no time do I see myself as a person. I am no longer even a human being, but a form, a fire. It is only there that I feel fully in my place, at the service of society and of others. I really have a role to play when I sing, when I talk to people, when I give them pleasure, life. I was eager to find the public to transmit energy and beauty to them. Without any pretension. The most beautiful sentence that one can say to me is: “You made me want to go find my friends, to party, to go and have a drink, to celebrate life. As I often say, we are just specks of dust on this planet and I invite you to be the most flamboyant speck of dust there is.

Will your son be by your side?

Izia – We are only present in six festivals this summer, with fairly spaced dates. So we’re going to give him away, but we’ll take him with us for the fall tour. He is 3 and a half years old and in kindergarten. I’m not going to leave him at school when he can have incredible experiences. It’s okay, at 4 years old, he’s not going to learn fractions! The other day, on the set of Taratata, where I was invited, he came with my mother and was like crazy. He told me : “Mom, I want Taratata never stop! » As soon as it’s funny, he comes. With him, I sometimes have flashes and I see myself at the same age, on the stage, with my father [Jacques Higelin]. Life is crazy. The transmission is too beautiful. Sometimes I tell myself that I have an extra chance in my misfortune, because people always talk to me about my father as if he were alive and that they had seen him last week. You would think that would annoy me, but not at all. He lives through others too and I feel like he lives in me. My father transmitted to me the pure and simple love of existence in all its complexity and all its beauty. The dead are everywhere you look, it’s a presence that accompanies and gives strength, it’s my experience, you can’t be the same person afterwards.

Speedthe title of your new album, does it refer to your own trajectory?

Izia – In my life, I have always traced, taken but also lost speed. Even if I know that there have been and that there will still be pileups, I am moving forward. This title contains in itself the idea of ​​movement. For me, stillness means death, I have a problem with that. I’m on the road all the time, I have a carnival existence. This album is very important to me, it was vital and saved my life after the confinements. Here, I have never been so sincere, I had so much to say that the texts and the music came out on their own, in a continuous flow. There was a lot of magic during its making.

“Today, I find it less difficult to say ‘I can’t do it.’ »

And also a great freedom, right?

Izia – We didn’t stop ourselves from anything, I’ve never given myself up so much. I went there all the way. I don’t care, I have no more time to waste, it’s my fifth album, I have a fifteen-year career. With Bastien Burger [musicien et père de son fils], we were gathered in a sublime studio called La Frette. This barrack is the third member of the group on this disc. We enjoyed ourselves. It’s a crazy place, I wanted to compose an album in complete freedom, like my father could do. I let creation come to me, and not the other way around. I loved arriving with empty suitcases and leaving finding that they were full of songs. I felt like I just had to bend down to pick it up! This experience was not laborious, but marvelously dazzling. On this record, I really wanted to fully embrace my desires, who I am, my sensuality, my love of music, my eclecticism, my heart, without ever having any regrets.

Musically, are you more Beyoncé than rock?

Izia – I allowed myself ultra-pop lines. I grew up too, I’m not the same person anymore. I’ve always listened to Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Sia, Lady Gaga, alternating with rock. It’s always been part of my DNA. I’m a rocker, I’m also on stage deeply, but I also want to sing more pop themes. Whether it’s Ed Sheeran or Justin Bieber, from the moment the song touches me, I’m not choosy. I like emotions. On stage, I take pleasure in transforming my songs to make them rougher. It’s super enjoyable.

your song the cure seems to have fallen from the sky.

Izia – I was on the terrace thinking deeply about my father. This sentence came to me: “The passage of time is the remedy for life. » I had the feeling that dad had come to whisper this text to me. Same for Bastien Burger, who composed the melody on the piano. It’s a piece that looks a lot like dad. The songs are also prayers that we address to ourselves. When I say that I am spiritual, it means that I feel intuitive, hyperconnected to life, to signs, to nature, to humans, to energies. I don’t practice meditation, it gets me drunk and I’m lazy. Also, I don’t need it to stimulate my sensitivity.

You are 31 years old. How did you turn 30?

Izia – It wasn’t cool, I didn’t like being 30. Whether you like it or not, this is a pivotal age that hurts everyone. At the same time, I wouldn’t be 20 again for anything in the world. Anyway, with my hoodie, denim jacket and floral pants, I find that the older I get, the more I dress like a teenager!

CD speed (Naïve/Believe).

Summer tour: six dates between July 1 and August 27.

On tour throughout France in the fall.