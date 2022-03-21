The perfumes worn by celebrities

Tell me what fragrance you wear and I’ll tell you who you are. Well, the saying doesn’t say that, but the reality is that the fragrance we use says a lot about our personality and preferences. Have you ever wondered what is the fragrance used by the famous? Either because you want to smell like them or out of simple curiosity, the doubt may have arisen and here we tell you.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has exquisite taste when it comes to fragrances. His fragrance favorite is the Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malonea mixture that combines the smell of waves of white foam with the fresh air of sea salt.

Emma Stone

Gardenia by Chanel is the favorite of Emma Stone. It’s about a fragrance fresh and sensual smell with hints of jasmine and orange blossom. From Chanel they define it as “a floral and exuberant trail”.

haley bieber

The model assured that after smelling the fragrance Bond’s West Side No. 9 to a young boy, she was enchanted by the aroma. “Smells amazing. I like it because it’s not a super feminine fragrance,” she said of the fragrance, from the Woody Floral Musk olfactory family.

victoria beckham

“An elaborate bouquet, violet petals, pink orchid and green bamboo stand out. Fresh mandarin nectar dances on the sophisticated base of infused sandalwood”, is how they describe the fragrance Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Servicethe one worn by businesswoman and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

margot robbie

In an interview for Marie Claire, Robbie confessed that when she was younger she didn’t use perfume. “I used to only apply an essential oil or lavender to my hair, but about a year ago I tried Deep Euphoria by Calvin Klein and I still love it!” he said at the time. Referred fragrance It has a floral aroma, very feminine.

Princess Diana

Spring Flower by Creed It was Lady Di’s favorite fragrance, which has a fruity floral scent. She is also the favorite of others famous like Julia Roberts and Madonna, which is why it is considered one of the most acclaimed perfumes among celebrities.