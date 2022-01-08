Business

The perimeter of the compensation limit: excluded credits – Fiscal Focus

Given the increase to 2 million euros in the limit of tax credits and compensable contributions pursuant to article 34, paragraph 1, first sentence, of law no. 388, it is appropriate to identify the methods for calculating compliance with the limit and the tax credits subject to the same.

The provision that stabilizes the article 22 of the decree law 25 May 2021, n. 73 (so-called supports bis) had provided for 2021, is contained in article 1, paragraph 72, of law no. 234 (Budget Law 2022.

Preliminarily it should be noted that the other constraints for compensations remain unchanged:

  • affixing the approval of conformity on the declaration, or signing it by the body in charge of the audit (without prejudice to the possibility of exemption in correspondence with the so-called ISA reward scheme);
  • prior submission of the tax return from which the compensable tax credit emerges (without prejudice to compensation within the limits of 5,000 euros starting from last January 1st in the absence of a return);
  • offsetting of amounts exceeding € 5,000 starting from the tenth day following the submission of the return;
  • presentation of form F24 containing compensation through the electronic services made available by the Revenue Agency.

Only the horizontal compensations carried out pursuant to article 17 of Legislative Decree no. lgs. 9 July 1997, n. 241. Therefore, vertical ones are excluded, so-called tax from tax. For example, an offsetting between the IRES credit for year n (tax code 2003) and the first IRES advance for year n + 1 (tax code 2001) made through the electronic submission of form F24 does not erode the ceiling. countervailable.

As emerges from the Illustrative report to law 234/2021, the purpose pursued by the Legislator is to increase the liquidity of companies through an increase in the possibility of monetizing tax credits through an increase in the limit referred to in the aforementioned article 34.

The limit must be verified according to a temporal principle referring to the calendar year of presentation of the F24 forms, thus regardless of the reference year of the credit used for offsetting. In practice, a ‘cash’ criterion is followed.

Having said this, it is necessary to specify that not all tax credits are included in the ceiling increased to 2 million with effect from last January 1st.

By way of non-exhaustive example, it is noted that the following tax credits are excluded from the limit in question:

  • tax concessions or incentives (RM 86 / E 1999);
  • concessions for Urban Free Zones (Article 1, paragraphs 340 – 343, Law 296/2006);
  • research and development (article 3 of Legislative Decree 145/2013);
  • surpluses of withholding taxes applied in correspondence with the disbursement of self-employed and employee income;
  • excess withholding taxes paid by the withholding agent;
  • training 4.0 (article 1, paragraphs 46 to 56, law 205/2017);
  • research, development, innovation and design (article 1, paragraphs from 200 to 203, law 160/2019);
  • new capital goods (article 1, paragraphs 198 – 208, l. 160/2019; article 1, paragraphs 1051 to 1063, l. 178/2020);
  • shops and shops (article 65, legislative decree 18/2020);
  • non-residential property lease (article 25, legislative decree 34/2020);
  • adaptation of work environments (article 120, legislative decree 34/2020);
  • sanitation and purchase of dpi (article 125, dl 34/2020);
  • investments in southern Italy (article 1, paragraphs 98 – 108, law 208/2015);
  • operators of fuel distribution systems commissions for electronic payments (article 1, paragraphs 924 – 925, law 205/2017);
  • non-repayable contributions recognized to subjects damaged by the COVID-19 emergency (articles 1 and 1-ter, legislative decree 41/2021; article 1, legislative decree 73/2021).

