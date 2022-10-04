‘The Peripheral’, ‘Cyrano’ and all series premieres on Amazon First Video of October 2022

Amazon Prime Video has a lot to say this October. platform streaming It comes loaded with news and an ending that fans have long awaited: the outcome of the first season of the rings of powerthe Amazon television saga inspired by The Lord of the rings by JRR Tolkien.

bitter or sweet Whatever the end of this first season, the series has already made history. The production drew 25 million viewers from around the world on the day of its premiere and is on track to become the most expensive commission in television history. Beyond the JRR Tolkien universe, these are the Amazon Prime Video premieres and series for October 2022.





read also

Pere Solà Gimferrer

October 7

‘Catherine Called Birdy’

Lady Catherine (known as Birdy), like all great teenage heroines, is enthusiastic, intelligent and adventurous and ready to ward off any suitor who crosses her path. With her family desperate for her to marry her off, Birdy’s imagination, defiance and modern independence bring her into conflict with her parents.

October 7

‘disappeared’

They liked the first and second season of the series a lot, that’s why we have a third installment. Little news is known. In its latest broadcast, the Unit for the Disappeared continues its work under the orders of Chief Inspector Santiago Abad (Juan Echanove). And the search for missing persons articulated the episodes, where the personal problems of each of the protagonists were also addressed.

October 11th

‘cyrano’

Director Joe Wright wraps viewers in a symphony of music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, reinterpreting the story of a love triangle. Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are the protagonists.

October 14th

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

The end of the first season is here. The story begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters facing the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Misty Mountains to the forests of Lindon and the island realm of Númenor, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after they are gone. A new episode every Friday until October 14 at 00:00 UTC-4.

October 21

‘The Peripheral’

Periphery revolves around Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to keep the pieces of her broken family together in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes to her for her. The Periphery is master William Gibson’s fascinating insight into the fate of humanity and what lies beyond.

October 28

‘The Devil’s Hour’

Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine star in this gripping six-episode psychological thriller. Lucy wakes up every night at exactly 3:33. It’s been a long time since anything in her life made sense. But the answers are out there somewhere, at the bottom of a list of brutal murders.





read also

Alexander Mejias

Other Amazon Prime Video releases