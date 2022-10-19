“The Peripheral”, the new Amazon Prime Video series
Amazon’s new installment is a science fiction story.
Amazon Prime Video prepares the premiere of a new series: “The Peripherals”with the leading performance of Chloë Grace Moretz.
The company has recently opted for series, rather than movies. With the premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”Jeff Bezos’s company invested mostly in this type of production and “The Peripheral” is one of his latest bets.
The plot tells the story of Flynn Fishera woman who discovers a connection to an alternate dimensionin a futuristic world in which technology has advanced enormously.
This role will be played by Chloe Grace Moretz, an actress best known for her work in films such as “Let me in”, “Kick-Ass” and “Carrie”.
This series comes from the creators of “Westworld” Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. It will have eight episodes of almost an hour each.
When does “The Peripheral” premiere?
Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere of “The Peripheral” for the October 21and will launch a new episode every friday Until 9 December.
Main cast of the series
- Chloe Grace Moretz – Flynne Fisher
- Gary Carr – Wilf Netherton
- Jack Reynor-Burton
- Julian Moore-Cook – Ossian
- Louis Herthum – Corbell Pickett
- Melinda Page Hamilton – Ella Page
- Austin Rising – Leon
- Chris Coy – Jasper
The series is based on the novel of the same name by the American writer William Gibsonpublished in 2014. In addition, the showrunner of the series will be Scott B Smith.
Main production team
- Alrick Riley – direction
- Greg Plageman and Scott B. Smith – idea and script
- Sara Desmond – production
- James W. Skotchdopole – executive producer
- Vincenzo Natali – executive production
- Jonathan Nolan – executive producer
- Mark Korven – soundtrack
- Stuart Howell – cinematographer