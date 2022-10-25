‘The periphery: connection to the future’: what day can you see a new chapter of the prime video series? | Chloe Grace Moretz | The Peripheral | Streaming Platforms | William Gibson | Adaptation | Premiere | SPORT-PLAY

The Periphery: connection to the future (The Peripheral) is a Serie based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson (science fiction writer). The adaptation premiered its first chapter on October 21.

The production is about a young woman who lives with her sick mother and brother in a remote area of ​​the United States. She believes that due to the situation that her family is going through, she does not have a good future, but what she does not know is that she already lives in that time.

The series features the participation of Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), and Louis Herthum (Westworld).

The episodes of ‘The Periphery: connection to the future’ they are released once a week, then we will tell you the day and also the streaming platform on which it is located.

What day does a new chapter of the series premiere?

The series is available from October 21but at the moment there is only one chapter. Every Friday a new episode is released and so it will be untila on December 9, 2022.

What is ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ about?

The adaptation stars Flynne Fisher, an intelligent and very bold young woman who lives with her family (mother and brother) in a forgotten part of the United States. The young woman is constantly looking for a way to help her family, since apparently she is doomed and has no future, but the curious thing about her life is that all the time in which she lives is the future ( year 2030).

On which streaming platform can you watch ‘La Periferia: Connection to the Future’?

‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ is available on Prime Video, yes If you do not have the service, you can purchase it for S/16.99 per month, but the first 30 days is free and if you wish to cancel it, you can do so at that time.

Cast of ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

Chloe Grace Moretz (Flynne Fisher)

Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker)

Gary CarrWilf

Jack ReynorBurton Fisher

Trailer for ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

Who is William Gibson, writer of ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’?

William Gibson is a science fiction writer who was born on March 17, 1984 in Conway (South Carolina / United States). During his adolescence he took refuge in science fiction books, a genre that he also uses for his publications.

‘The Periphery: connection to the future’ is a book that the writer published in 2014 and is part of The trilogy of Jackpot. Johnny Mnemonic Y New Rose Hotel are other Gibson stories that have also been adapted. The author also has a documentary about his life that has been directed by Mark Neal.

It should be noted that the series on ‘The Periphery: connection to the future’ would apparently have a second season, although the creators of the adaptation have yet to confirm it.

