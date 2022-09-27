The Periphery: Connection to the Future: when does it premiere and what is the series with Chloë Grace Moretz about? | Prime Video | Shows | Adaptation | jackpot trilogy | William Gibson | The Peripheral | | SPORT-PLAY

The Periphery: connection to the Future (The Peripheral) is a Serie that people will be able to see in October 2022. The production is based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson (science fiction writer) and is the first installment of the Jackpot trilogy.

The adaptation has the participation of Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), and Louis Herthum (Westworld).

Next, we will tell you what the series is about, on which streaming platform you will be able to watch it, since when and other information you should know about the production.

What is ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ about?

The adaptation stars Flynne Fisher, an intelligent and very bold young woman who lives with her family (mother and brother) in a forgotten part of the United States.

The woman is constantly looking for a way to help her family, since apparently she is doomed and has no future, but the curious thing about her life is that all the time she lives in is the future (year 2030).

When does ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ premiere?

The series will be available from October 21. People will be able to enjoy a new episode every Friday until December 9, 2022.

On which streaming platform can you see ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’?

‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ will be available on Prime Video. If you do not have the service, you can purchase it for S/16.99 per month, but the first 30 days is free and if you want to cancel it, you can do so at that time.

Technical sheet of ‘The Periphery: connection to the Future’

Title: ‘The Periphery: connection to the Future’

Release date: October 21.

Director: Vincenzo Nataly

Based on: homonymous novel written by William Gibson

Cast of ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

Chloe Grace Moretz (Flynne Fisher)

Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker)

Gary CarrWilf

Jack ReynorBurton Fisher

Trailer for ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The Periphery: connection to the Future is a production of Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, the adaptation joins those that already have Prime Video on your platform.

