The periphery: must-see facts from Chloë Grace Moretz’s new series on Prime Video

‘The Peripheral’, or in Spanish ‘La Periferia: Conexión al Futuro’, is a Prime Video series that premiered on October 21, and it tells how Flynne Fisher, played by actress Chloe Grace Moretz, her veteran brother of Marina, Burton, in the body of actor Jack Reynor, along with his dying mother live in a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The year is 2032, and as their mother’s health deteriorates and medical bills mount, Flynne and Burton earn extra money by playing ‘Sims’ simulations through the same avatar, and compete for money offered by the gamers. clients to overcome the challenging levels of the game.

While they’re at it, Burton gets the chance to beta test a new Sim, but it’s Flynne who ends up playing the game, posing as his brother.

This Sim is set to London, and must break into a corporation known as the Research Institute, in order to steal a valuable secret; However, she begins to realize that the Sim is more real than he could have ever imagined, and that the London he explores really is the city in the future, in the year 2099.

What Flynne has discovered at the Research Institute has put her and her family in grave danger, and makes her vulnerable because there are people from the future who want to use Flynne to get the information she stole, and just as many who want to see her. dead.

In addition to Chloë Grace Moretz, the film stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum. Meanwhile Flynne Fisher is smart, ambitious and unlucky, since she had no future. until this one came knocking on his door, and he will try to put together the pieces of his broken family in a forgotten place in the future (year 2030) of the United States.

This is the official trailer for ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’:

To critics, this series is award-winning author William Gibson’s dazzling and mind-boggling insight into the fate of mankind, and what lies beyond. It should be noted that the creators of ‘The Peripheral’ are Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, and the adaptation of the book began in 2018.

“Thirty-five years ago, William Gibson invented the future. With ‘The Peripheral’ he brings us another look, and the vision of him is as clear, intoxicating and terrifying as ever, ”said Nolan and Joy during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the premiere of the first episode of ‘The Peripheral’ Prime Video on October 21, a weekly episode will be published until December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

What will happen to Flynne and his family? According to the synopsis, she will meet Wilf (Gary Carr) in Future London, who may be the key to unraveling the mystery. But first, in their present, Flynne and Burton must team up with their former elite military unit to save themselves from the forces trying to kill them. forces sent from the future to recover the vital secret that Flynne stole.

