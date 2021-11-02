The persecution of Sinjavskij and Daniel, the “nameless” told by Ezio Mauro

Ezio Mauro’s book, “The nameless writer” published by Feltrinelli, is the formidable reconstruction of a “dissent trial, in 1966, with books as shadow defendants”, in the Soviet Union. Indeed, there were two “nameless” writers, Andrej Sinjavskij and Julij Daniel ‘, who in order to simply publish their books and essays, had to smuggle them to the West, under two pseudonyms, Abram Terz and Nikolaj Arzak respectively.

Their epic is told in the smallest historical, psychological and existential details by Ezio Mauro, who writes that he has been obsessed for over thirty years by this story of “despair and dignity, from the bottom of the Soviet totalitarian abyss”. And it is an impressive story of persecution and courage, of humiliation and pride, where the writing of a book and the elementary desire to publish it could result in two dissidents treated as criminals being sentenced to seven and five years of hard labor respectively. a lager, with the atrocious supplement of another period of confinement and segregation arbitrarily established by a political authority that treats citizens as subjects at the mercy of a despotic power.

If it weren’t true story stuck in the flesh of the victims of this power, Mauro’s book, so full of documentation and testimonies (there is also a grainy photo of Siniavskij and Daniel ‘holding up Pasternak’s coffin in the semi-clandestine ceremony funeral of Peredelkino), could be read as a novel, of which it has the literary quality and the pathos, which returns a story of ordinary and ferocious repression, now submerged and almost forgotten.