The Perseverance rover photographs its first Martian sunset VIDEO – Space & Astronomy

A soft glow of light behind the dark profile of the mountains: it is the first sunset on Mars immortalized by the NASA Perseverance rover, which after having engaged in the collection of its third rock sample, has decided to stop for a moment to turn its ‘eyes’ to the sky.



The first Martian sunset captured by Perseverance (source: Perseverance / NASA, Twitter)

“Take a moment to be amazed by this: I captured my first view of a Martian sunset with my Mastcam-Z”, reads the Perseverance Twitter profile. Always busy, the rover recognizes that between one engagement and another “it is also important to look up”.

He did so after collecting his third rock sample earlier in the week. “Another little piece of Mars to take with me,” he tweeted. “My latest sample comes from a rock rich in the greenish mineral olivine, and my science team has several ideas about how it got there. The hypotheses take flight! Science dominates ”.

Among the images recently sent to Earth by the rover there are also those showing the thirteenth flight carried out by the Ingenuity drone last September 4: NASA technicians have assembled them, making some short videos that offer the best portrait made so far of the small aircraft in action. . Meanwhile, Ingenuity is already preparing for its sixteenth flight, scheduled for the weekend.