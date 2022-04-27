The person responsible for the femicide of Yesenia Menjívar committed in Nueva Trinidad, Chalatenango is sentenced to 50 years in prison – Diario La Página

The Specialized Sentencing Court for a Life Free of Violence for Women of San Salvador, sentenced Francisco Alberto to 50 years in prison on Monday afternoon, after finding him guilty of femicide of his partner Yesenia Menjívar, whom he stabbed repeatedly until causing his death in the municipality of Nueva Trinidad, Chalatenango.

Yesenia Menjivar. | THE PAGE NEWSPAPER | Photo: Courtesy Monica Campos.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) explained that Alberto, a former employee of the Mayor’s Office of Nueva Trinidad, would have decided to attack his partner while she was going to her home located on the outskirts of the municipality of Chalatenango.

The Court decided that he be punished with 50 years in prison, where he will also have to receive talks related to the issue of gender violence.

For its part, the public ministry detailed that Francisco had sustained «a sentimental relationship with the victim, since before traveling to the United States, the country from which he returned deported. The subject forcibly tried to maintain the bond with the victim, carrying out actions of harassment and harassment, behaviors that trigger femicide violence.

In the trial that took place yesterday, Monday, there was the participation of a total of 39 witnesses, expert evidence and documents presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, which accused the accused, who not only received the respective sentence for the crime of femicide but also must cancel the amount of $1,000 for civil liability to the victim’s next of kin.

Yesenia Menjivar, 25 years old, was reported missing on March 31, 2020 and was found dead a day later on April 1 among some bushes near the street that leads from the urban area of ​​Nueva Trinidad to the Carasque community. , where the young woman lived with her mother.