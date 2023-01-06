The Personalized Precision Medicine Plan, for Spring

The Ministry of Health progress in the design of your Personalized Precision Medicine Plan, that will allow to adapt in a more individualized way the diagnosis and the therapeutic or preventive measures that each patient needs.

Aim: that I can see the light next springwith the aim of identifying and improving the approach to patients who are distinguished by their genetics, susceptibility to suffering a pathology or by their response to treatments.

The strategy, commitment of the area counselor, Alejandro Vázquez, for this new year, it will mean going from the ‘one size fits all’ to the ‘custom suit’ and a change in the prevention and treatment of numerous diseases. It will follow the conclusions of the Presentation on Precision Genomics Medicine, which was developed in the Senate in 2019 and on which national planning is based. Also, will bring together all the knowledge nodes at the service both to patients suffering from rare diseases, as well as to oncological processes and other hereditary diseases.

The plan will allow the development of the service portfolio and the resource map; parameters to ensure compliance with the standards; implement technology for the diagnosis of genetically based diseases, while plans to incorporate new specialties into the system. Will comply with ethical standards; it will involve large-scale information management; study of the variability of the response to drugsand aspects related to cooperation, coordination of professionals and training.

For its implementation, Castilla y León has solid wickers, recognized three years ago by the Report of the Roche Institute ‘Personalized precision medicine in Spain: map of communities‘ which placed it among the most developed communities, along with Andalusia, Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country.

Specifically, C.Astilla y León already has several plans and services on which the new strategy has been built and they will expand. Among them, the hereditary cancer program especially in breast, ovarian and colon cancer; the CSUR National Reference Unit for Familial Cardiopathies, in Salamanca, which has a high level of specialization focused, among other aspects, on the prevention of sudden death; and the Regional Reference Unit for Advanced Diagnosis of Rare Diseases.

It also has a Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Unit, recently accredited, and the Pharmacogenetics and Precision Medicine Unit, in Salamanca, a pioneer in the application of pharmacogenetic studies in the treatment of polypharmacy patients, which has treated more than 2,000 people; the use of biomarkers for the choice of treatment in certain tumors; and the development of CART-t therapies developed at the charro hospital for some hematological cancers.