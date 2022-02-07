the Perugia hospital hires staff

The Santa Maria della Misericordia of Perugia hires new staff. The strategic management of the Perugia hospital, with a note, announces “the permanent hiring of eight doctors, two ambulance drivers, a professional health-technical collaborator of cardiocirculatory pathophysiology and cardiovascular perfusion and, for a fixed term , of three physiotherapists “.

The management, continues the Perugia hospital, “has authorized the start of the procedure for the recruitment of seven young medical managers of Acceptance and Emergency Medicine and Surgery (Medical area and Medical Specialties) through the use of ranking of the public competition approved by resolution of the Extraordinary Commissioner of 11 December 2020. Of the seven medical managers, three will join the staff of the Vascular and Emergency Medicine structure, another two in the Geriatrics one and two in the Emergency Department “.

And again: “Hired, through the use of a public competition ranking, also a medical director of Occupational Medicine who will strengthen, in particular, the activity of vaccinations, while the technician of cardiocirculatory pathophysiology and cardiovascular perfusion, hired through the ranking of the public competition of the Integrated University Hospital of Verona, will be assigned to the operating room of Cardiac Surgery “.

“The management of the Perugia Hospital – underlines the Administrative Director, Dr. Cristina Clementi – is working diligently to strengthen the staff and implement the staff thanks to the collaboration of other public administrations which, by making their rankings available, allow the ‘Company to hire on a permanent basis, thus limiting the use of temporary contracts “.