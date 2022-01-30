The Pesaro vs Treviso match is being played with a pending complaint

At the end of a difficult day on Saturday, the Nutribullet Treviso he had the certainty of the negativization of four players (Sims, Russell, Akele and Dimsa) but he could not logically have them carry out the exams for sporting fitness given the semi-demonstrative day and an ecodoppler with contrast for which not all studies doctors are equipped.





So with only six healthy professional players available (when the protocol provides for seven as per ministerial provisions), the Venetian company is left to a decision by LBA whether to go away to Pesaro at the Vitrifrigo Arena or stay at home. And Legabasket has ordered that the match will be played (two-ball at 18:30), a theoretically contestable decision, as answered to the question of the Treviso Tribune “Will you make a complaint in the event of a defeat? Six would create a precedent” from the general manager Giovanni Favaro replied: “For the moment we don’t think about it. However I don’t think so: there are also principles of loyalty”.





This is confirmed by the press release from TVB this morning which we report in full:





The reduced ranks of the Nutribullet Treviso Basket left this morning on the bus for Pesaro and therefore today at 6.30 pm at the Vitifrigo Arena (referees Attard, Vita and Bartoli, live www.discoveryplus.it) will return to the field for the 18th day of A1 . A match that will see the team of coach Menetti in very small ranks since they will have to play without four pawns of the starting five, that is Sims, Russell, Akele and Dimsa who only yesterday afternoon had the negative result of the swab and it was physically impossible to carry out the protocol of medical visits foreseen for the “return to play”. So despite the club’s request to postpone the match, LBA has arranged for the match to be held and TVB will then return to the field after ten days without matches due to the outbreak-covid, in a reworked formation and with a handful of young people on the pitch. There will therefore be Chillo, Bortolani, Jurkatamm, Jones, Imbrò and Sokolowski (who returns from the calf injury and will not be 100%), with them the “babies” Faggian, Vettori, Tadiotto, Ronca and Pellizzari.





TOUR DEL FORCE CALENDAR





On Monday the Nutribullet TVB will be on its way, in the early morning the departure from Sant’Antonino for the Venice airport. We go to Istanbul for the TOP 16 of Champions scheduled for Tuesday with Darussafaka. Then on Thursday the recovery with Trieste will be played at Palaverde (8 pm) and on Saturday 5th the match with Bertram Derthona (8.30 pm) for the 19th day.